The GENERALICEU Chair for Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Employment Opportunities celebrates its first Think Tank

The GENERALI – CEU Chair for Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunities in Employment organized its first Think Tank. During this virtual event, where the Chair was also presented, the management partners of the Observatory of Generations and Talents, ngeles Alczar and Elena Cascante, analyzed the urgent relevance of the generational challenge faced with the sudden digitization resulting from the health crisis.

BY RRHH Digital, 19:35 – 17 December 2020



The GENERALI – CEU Chair has two main objectives, the first being the analysis of the composition of the work teams in the company and the diversity of profiles to identify the decisions to be taken. In the words of Mercedes Ruiz de Palacios, director of the Chair and professor at CEU San Pablo University, “the differences in training, in the way of facing and approaching objectives, the people who make up a work team show that more than its individual parts ”.

For his part, Javier Aguirre de Crcer, communications director of GENERALIEspaa underlined that “the second objective of our chair is precisely to assess the challenge that the change of generation represents today for companies”, to which he added that “this” This issue takes on a new dimension when we consider the digital divide we are facing within the company due to the sudden digitization that we experienced in 2020 “.

During the event, the management partners of the Observatory of Generations and Talents presented the impact of sudden digitization in four dimensions of the analysis of the business environment: corporate communication; digital skills and distance work; directive quality in the management of remote teams, health, well-being and balance between personal and professional life.

At the event, the effects of the sudden digitalization of businesses due to the pandemic and the concerns it has raised among the different generations of workers who currently live in the corporate environment were shown.

In this regard, the need for responsible leadership ensuring reconciliation and digital disconnection, as well as the resources to simultaneously respond to the particularities of each generation, has taken on vital interest.

Angels Alczar, partner and director of the Observatory of Generations and Talents, also presented data from a study carried out by her organization in which she underlines the importance of collaborative work between generations. In this sense, he stressed: “For the millennial generation, having the validation and approval of senior talent is essential in the business world.” The study also underlines the importance of responsible leadership based on promoting reconciliation and digital disconnection, especially between generations X, Y and Z.

Finally, Elena Cascante, partner and director of the Generation and Talent Observatory, wanted to focus on the digital skills of different generations. “The older generations have shown a very high level of adaptation to the digital environment, despite the fact that due to their age, they have had less initial training in this field. The event also had the participation of representatives of other organizations, who brought their experience in the different areas of corporate culture analyzed by the directors of the Observatory of generations and talents.

