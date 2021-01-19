The Generalitat asks the TSJC “speed” to resolve the appeals and says that the electoral postponement has a “legal basis”

Publication: Tuesday January 19, 2021 2:00 PM

The Generalitat does not share the TSJC’s decision to suspend the electoral convocation of May 30 and to maintain it on February 14 and will plead against this measure in its report that it will present to the Autonomous High Court on Thursday.

“The government of Catalonia does not share the decision, because the postponement of the elections met a sanitary and epidemiological criterion that we consider still in force,” said spokeswoman Meritxell Budó.

The Minister of the Presidency considered that the pandemic prevents guaranteeing the “necessary conditions” for an electoral process in complete freedom, both with regard to the electoral campaign and on election day itself.

“The decision to suspend the 14-F elections has a solid legal basis and we are confident that we can enforce the government’s decree,” said Budó, who asked the TSJC for “swiftness” in resolving all appeals. en “Every day that passes is a day when the paperwork and electoral procedures become difficult or delayed.”

The Minister of Foreign Action, Bernat Solé, assured that the decree of the electoral convocation signed by Roger Torrent “already foresees” the scenario according to which the electoral nomination could not take place and stressed that it had not is the subject of an appeal, nor the precedents of delay of the appeal in the Basque Country and Galicia.

“The government is making this decision on the basis of solid health reports and democratic legitimacy,” Solé said.

The drawing of lots for the polling stations, said the councilor, is resumed and the members who will make up the schools on February 14 can be elected.