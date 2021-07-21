The Generalitat rectifies and will guarantee Mas, Puigdemont and others indicted by the Court of Auditors with public funds

Rudder at the discretion of the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia: finally, it will guarantee, thanks to the patrimony of a public entity (the ICF: Catalan Institute of Finances), the obligations of all senior officials prosecuted by the Court of Accounts.

This was announced by the Minister of the Economy of the Generalitat, Jaume Giró, during the control session this Wednesday in the regional Parliament. According to Giró, it was the ICF workers themselves who offered to pay with public funds the 5.4 million demanded from 34 former officials of the Generalitat.

This is a last-minute change against the clock, since the deadline for paying the obligations of those accused of embezzling public money for international propaganda and foreign action carried out between 2011 and 2017, before the referendum du 1-O, by the governments of Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont, expires at midnight this Wednesday.

ICF workers “demanded that this not be left to them”

“We have good news,” Giró commented during the plenary session of the autonomous parliament. “During the press conference [de este martes] I said that, out of prudence, we wanted to protect the workers of the Catalan Institute of Finance and not use the fund to cover these unforeseen events, ”he continued.

The truth is that this use of public money is foreseen as a mechanism included in the approved decree law to defend the positions of the government in the exercise of its functions. However, its use or not generated a schism between the partners of the Generalitat, ERC and JxCat.

In the last few hours, there has been no agreement. However, the 180 degree turn was consummated thanks, as Giró argued, for “the appeals of the people of the ICF, who asked that we not let it” and that “this additional provision” be used. “That’s what we’re going to do,” smiles the advisor.

A piece at legal risk to endorse Mas or Puigdemont

“President Aragonès agrees with this measure,” he added. “We will use with the generosity of the people of the ICF.” It remains to be seen whether the Spanish government and the Court of Auditors itself agree with this decision and do not legally appeal.

Recall that among those indicted by the Court of Auditors are the former presidents Mas and Puigdemont or the former advisers Andreu Mas-Colell, Francesc Homs and Raül Romeva, among others.