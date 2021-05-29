The Gigabyte 34 “VA 1ms WQHD Curved Gaming PC Screen on Sale – Old Sport Republic

Good Deal French Days News: The Gigabyte 34 “VA 1ms WQHD Curved PC Gamer Screen On Sale Posted on 05/28/2021 at 6:27 PM French Days 2021 has started well with promotions appearing here and there for less than € 500. This Gigabyte screen is a specialized gaming monitor with a large immersion capacity. This gaming experience is possible thanks to the WQHD resolution of this screen, which together with its response time of 1 ms and its refresh rate of 144 Hz means that the transmitted image is particularly precise In addition, we can also rely on the VA panel to offer a gorgeous picture that is really impressive with the curved appearance of this monitor for € 499.99 instead of € 523.98 on Amazon

Learn more about the Gigabyte 34 “display

This Gigabyte monitor has a curved VA panel with 1500R curvature and a resolution of 3440 x 1440. Its response time is 1 ms, its refresh rate is 144 Hz and it benefits from AMD FreeSync technology to connect this monitor with your AMD -Graphics card to synchronize. In this way, the phenomena of jerking, blurring and tearing of the image can be avoided in particular. French Days: do not miss any offer of the event By Matt_Clank, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP