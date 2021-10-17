the-girl-tiesto-and-a-thousand-other-forms-of-art-to-make-school

The principal of the República de Chile school in Madrid, Arantxa Mitjavila, has her assignments accumulated every beginning of the year. One of them usually consists of convincing some of the new teachers that having a school project focused on art is neither a whim nor an empty entertainment. That putting a potty girl in classes at this public center in the San Blas neighborhood, during school hours, for example (the story of a little girl who one day grew a flower in her ear) is a wonderful way to reinforce the learning of the kids, to transmit values ​​to them and to promote competences as important as creativity and leadership. And the same happens with activities that put play and movement at the center, or that reuse the music that emanates from the water and the planets. “We have been working like this for years and we know it works. And, yes, it is also very fun, for the teachers and for the students ”, assures Mitjavila. In his school, in which families of more than thirty nationalities are represented, the conflict has been greatly reduced – “from 15 expulsion parts per month, now we have not put any ” – and absenteeism – “before I had 15 families with that problem and now I have two ”- since they work with these methodologies. “We are not four crazy,” he insists.

Of course, there are not four. There are a good handful of artists, teachers and professionals and cultural activists who believe in the power of art as a pedagogical tool and promote year after year dozens of projects scattered throughout schools and public institutes throughout Spain. There are film directors piloting small pieces of students, classes turned into opera companies, plastic artists, visual artists, musicians, architects building spaces with children, creating musical instruments or doing choreography with crystals and colored lights while they work on language, calculation. , geometry, geography, literature, values ​​… These are projects “led by art centers such as the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía Museum, the Royal Theater or the Conde Duque. By artist collectives. Or by civil society: foundations and other forms of association. At school, the projects are guided by motivated teachers or by school directors ”, explained the PSOE deputy Manuela Villa on Thursday of last week in the Madrid Assembly.

La Panadería Project, of the Cross Border Project company, in the grouped rural center Campos Gótico de Medina de Rioseco (Valladolid). Cross Border Project (Cross Border Project)

He did it to defend a non-law proposition so that, at least in that community, these types of initiatives have the support of the Administration that right now is not enough. The proposal was approved with the votes of PSOE, United We Can and More Madrid, the abstention of the PP and the refusal of Vox. Now, it will be necessary to see when and how the regional government of the PP fulfills the mandate of the Assembly, but for now they are already one step ahead of other communities.

In Andalusia, Patricia Carrasco, A teacher at the Cartima Institute, in Cártama (Málaga), complains: “Right now, we don’t have any help from personnel or material.” It refers to its Center Audiovisual Plan, focused on “audiovisual and cinematographic literacy in an integral and transversal way in all courses and subjects”. As in many of these initiatives, in this case it is accompanied by other alternative (although already widespread) ways of organizing and teaching, such as cooperative learning or project work. They have the support, yes, of two external entities: Aulafilm and the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation, this through the Planea Network. Apart from the difficulty of obtaining the materials, Carrasco, coordinator of the center’s audiovisual plan, points out another important problem: the rotation of a teaching staff who arrives, is convinced, is involved and is trained, but the following year leaves and returns to start. The following video summarizes one of the activities carried out at the center last January.

Of difficulties very similar to those mentioned by Carrasco, Mitjavila speaks from the Madrid neighborhood of San Blas. So that these art initiatives in the school are maintained over time and do not depend on the commitment of this or that person, he demands that the Administration recognize his specialization, “just like bilingual centers or technological baccalaureates, and that in some way it means, perhaps, some more human resource, and a certain stability of the workforce ”. This recognition, and also that of the training that teachers do in this field, are included in the non-law proposal approved on Thursday in the Madrid Assembly.

Mitjavila admits that the legislation does allow certain autonomy, “space to invent a project”, he says in reference to the plan in which each center, among other things, specifies the content that each course is going to teach and the methodologies that it is going to use. In the Republic of Chile, his own project from the course 2017 – “We tend to move between Social Sciences and Natural Sciences; One year we have worked on history, another on the human body, another on the Madrid metro. We have these globalizing nuclei, we do all the research around them in Social, Natural, Language and Mathematics, and then we capture them in an artistic way: it can be a mural, but also a projection, a montage … ”. This year, the project revolves around geography: each primary class will be a continent and the infant classes will be Antarctica. Under the title of The world in your hands , the students will go around the globe little by little in each subject.

And all this is completed with workshops offered by artists and art-educators, whose work is funded by the Plan Network. This art and education platform is made up of 13 schools and pilot institutes in Madrid, Andalusia and the Valencian Community, where they experiment with projects that are later extended to collaborating centers (at the moment there are 47). The Republic of Chile is one of the pilots and this year it will offer an applied theater activity, in which a fictitious story is presented with gaps that the students have to fill in. One of the stories directed by Ángel Parabás will be that of the girl tiesto, that girl who has suddenly grown a flower in her ear. Based on this idea, the students “begin to communicate with that character, like themselves and, later, become other characters: the mother of the girl tiesto, the scientists who have to treat her …”, explains Parabás, which adds that it is about children wondering what it means to be different and understanding ideas such as diversity, empathy …

The artist and art-educator Álvaro Valls will offer another workshop on Participatory concerts in which the kids use different technologies to reuse sounds of all kinds (getting to obtain sounds of plants or metals) that they later remix with bases of electronic music and images. And Laura Bañuelos will direct, together with Sara San Gregorio, another activity in which they mix play, movement and creation of objects. “We invite boys and girls to display the game in the schoolyard, to colonize it with simple materials and others specially designed to promote cooperative and constructional play,” explains Bañuelos. The following is an example of her work last year with pre-school children.

Bañuelos is also a project coordinator at LÓVA (La Ópera, Vehicle de Aprendizaje), one of the deans’ initiatives of art and school. Consisting of forming small opera companies during the school year, it was born in the United States in the seventies and has since spread to more than thirty countries. In Spain he is since 2006 and has the support of the Teatro Real, which has already helped train half a thousand teachers who have created as many school companies in which more than 11. 000 students. Its promoter was the musical educator Pedro Sarmiento. For him, Manuela Villa has called for the non-law proposal approved on Thursday in the Madrid Assembly in support of the art and education project PNL Sarmiento, says the PSOE deputy.

This NLP also claims to register and recognize art and school activities. Today, beyond some unifying project such as the Red Planea, the initiatives are often dispersed and disconnected throughout Spain. Without being exhaustive, the following are some examples:

The bakery. Cross Border Project . The company to which Ángel Parabás belongs promotes an “art-education laboratory, in which teachers and art-educators collaborate to develop Applied Theater projects in primary schools, secondary schools and university faculties”.

HEAR. Korikoko Cultura Infantil. Four orchestras work in a network with as many public schools in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).

Workshops Antropoloops. An educational project that combines remixing and musical experimentation with digital technologies.

Filomena It was worth it. De Basurama . The collective has transformed the courtyards of different schoolyards into gardens and play areas made from logs. In the Republic of Chile they used logs from fallen trees during the Filomena storm. And they gave it a name: Filomena was worth it.