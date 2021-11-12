the-glasgow-climate-summit-enters-its-final-stretch-with-negotiations-still-open

The Glasgow climate summit, known by the acronym COP 26, enters its final stretch. It should officially end this Friday at 18. 00, but the negotiations and the drafts of the different texts that have to come out of this appointment are still green. In these types of appointments, the final documents should be adopted with the unanimous support of the representatives of the almost 200 countries that participate in the climate negotiations under the umbrella of the ONU. Early on Friday the presidency of the COP 18, which is the host country of the United Kingdom, released a second draft of the declaration end you will have to leave this summit. The text urges countries to “review and reinforce” their targets for 2030 to cut emissions by the end of 2022 . The countries will now analyze the presidential proposal, which Alok Sharma occupies, and will make their suggestions. The intention of the Sharma team is to release a new text this afternoon.

The proposal launched this Friday by the presidency of the COP 26 recognizes that the national plans to cut emissions are now not enough to comply with the Paris Agreement, which seeks that the increase in average temperature does not exceed 2 and 1.5 degrees. To be able to achieve this, science establishes that in 2030 carbon dioxide emissions, the main greenhouse gas, must have fallen by 45% with respect to the levels of 2030, as admitted by the draft of the final declaration of the summit. But the sum of the cut programs that countries have on the table right now is not enough. As admitted in the draft, the contributions submitted would even lead to emissions in 2030 being a 13, 7% higher than those of 2010.

The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, established a system for reviewing the cut plans every five years. The first revision has been made between 2020 and 2021 and, in theory, the next one would be in 2025. But the scientific world warns that this decade is decisive in the fight against climate change and that the window of opportunity to ensure that the increase in temperature stays below 1.5 degrees is closing. In addition, social pressure to act on an increasingly evident and virulent climate change grows every moment. That is why Glasgow is looking for a way to urge countries to review their emission cut plans as soon as possible, in 2022, without waiting for the middle of this decade. In the draft of the final declaration it is proposed that the UN carry out annual evaluations of the effects of the national emission reduction plans.

In this second draft of the final declaration, a mention of fossil fuels and coal, the main responsible for global greenhouse effect emissions. But its inclusion in the text is always controversial due to the rejection it arouses among oil and gas producing countries, such as Saudi Arabia. In the text of this Friday morning, countries are asked in a generic way to accelerate the generation of clean energy and “the gradual elimination” of coal generation and “inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”, although it is not established any specific objective. The wording of this section has been softened with respect to the first draft and the door is left open to the use of coal but with technologies for capturing and storing carbon dioxide —that is, trapping this gas before it reaches the atmosphere.

Financing

In addition to cutting emissions, the other major source of conflict in climate negotiations is financing. More than a decade ago, developed countries committed to mobilizing 100. 000 million euros annually from 2020 to help nations with fewer resources adapt to the effects of warming and cut their emissions. But so far, as recognized in the final draft, that goal has not been achieved. A report prepared by Canada and Germany, with the help of the OECD, considers that the 100 will not be reached. 000 million dollars annually up to 2023. The proposal of the COP presidency 26 “urges” developed countries “to fully meet the objective of 45. 000 million dollars urgently. ”

With financing there is a second big problem. Most of the funds mobilized by developed countries – by mobilizing we understand both direct aid as well as development aid and private sector credits – are now directed towards mitigation, that is, towards investments to reduce emissions such as the implementation of renewables. In the draft presented by the presidency of the COP 26 rich nations are asked to “double” their contributions for adaptation measures (for example, protect against extreme events) from here to 2025. The objective should be to achieve “a balance between mitigation and adaptation.”

The final declaration is the most political part of this type of summit. At the same time, the negotiators of the almost 200 countries present at the summit must close other more technical texts. Such as the development of transparency mechanisms or the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6 refers to exchanges of rights or units of gas emissions between countries. In addition, it is the only one that makes mention of the private sector, since it opens the door for companies to acquire them. In the Kyoto Protocol, there was already a system whereby a country that was unable to cut what it owed its gases could buy emission rights from another State. This system is supposed to continue now, but part of the debate is how to avoid falling into double counting: that the same right cannot be carried to the reduction balances of two countries at the same time.

A One side of the negotiations is Brazil, which does not want very solid rules and which sees in this matter an important means of financing thanks to the forest area it has, with which it can generate rights to sell due to the capacity that the forests absorb carbon dioxide. At the other extreme is the European Union, which does not want a weak result that could harm the EU emission rights market that has taken many years to start up. As the Spanish vice president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, summarized on Thursday, the result needs to have “environmental guarantees.”

The presidency of the summit has also presented a proposal on the article this Friday. 6, which has not satisfied many environmental groups. The text, Greenpeace has assured, opens the door to the “right to fraud by allowing indefinite double counting of an emission reduction that has only occurred once, or that may not have occurred at all.” This organization interprets this step as an “invitation to greenwash through compensation” of emissions.

