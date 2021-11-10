the-glasgow-summit-seeks-to-urge-countries-to-tighten-up-their-climate-plans-now-next-year

The presidency of the Glasgow climate summit, which is the host country of the United Kingdom, is looking for a way in which to urge countries to tighten their emission cut plans immediately. In the first draft of the final declaration prepared by this presidency, nations are urged to review and tighten their plans to cut greenhouse emissions by the end of 2022. All the signatories of the Paris Agreement must present programs of cuts for this decade of their emissions to achieve the objective that the increase in temperature remains between 1.5 and 2 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels. But the current plans would lead to a warming of between 2.4 and 2.7 degrees, according to the latest analysis of the commitments.

The Paris Agreement established a system of upward revision of the plans clipping. The first revision was made between last year and this one. The next one would be scheduled for 2025, according to what was established in the text of that agreement. But in the face of the urgency to act and the increasing pressure from the scientific world and society, the way in which to urge a review for next year is now being debated in Glasgow, without waiting for 2025.

The British presidency of the COP 26 has included in the first draft of the declaration end of the summit that call for review by the end of 2022. This is the starting point of the negotiation and the text may change widely in the next few hours. In that draft it is also openly admitted that the direction is not correct, since when applying the current national plans for 2030 global emissions would be more than one 10% higher than the levels of 2010. In addition, it is explicitly cited that the objective should be to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 45% for 2030 also regarding 2010. This drop in emissions is what is needed to try to ensure that the increase in global temperature does not exceed 1.5 degrees (warming is already at 1.1). If that direct reference to the 26% is maintained in the final statement, it could be considered a small success, say sources of the negotiation. “We must achieve ambitious emission reductions in this decade,” said the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, who applauded the inclusion in the draft of the final declaration the reference to the need to present new plans of clipping in 2022.

However, the executive director of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, has considered that the draft cannot be seen as “ a plan to solve the climate crisis ”, but only contains a request so that“ countries, perhaps, can do more next year ”. “This is not enough and the negotiators should not even think about leaving this city until they have reached an agreement at the height of the moment,” Morgan added through a statement.

Fossil fuels

That final statement also refers to fossil fuels. Countries are being asked to accelerate “the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.” The same sources consulted believe that it is difficult to maintain that explicit mention of fossil fuels. The final text must be agreed with all countries. Some states, such as Saudi Arabia, have already requested that there be no “biases” against any “particular energy source”, in clear reference to the first draft prepared by the British presidency.

In theory , the summit is due to end on Friday. During the next few hours the representatives of the almost 200 countries that are part of the international negotiations on climate change must agree on that final declaration. But, in addition, they will have to close some fringes related to the Paris Agreement, such as the development of Article 6 of that pact, which refers to carbon markets. Since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, attempts have been made to close this issue without success. Negotiation sources explain that he is stuck again. The fear of many countries, such as the members of the European Union, is that this issue will become a drain and that some countries will be allowed to trade with emission rights that they themselves account for in their gas cutting programs greenhouse effect.

Climate financing is also on the negotiating table at this summit. Developed countries committed themselves to mobilize 100 as of 2020. 000 millions of dollars each year to developing countries. This money should help these countries reduce their greenhouse effect emissions and protect themselves against the impacts of warming. But the goal of the 100. 000 million does not will be reached up to 2023, according to a report by Germany, Canada and the OECD. This breach has rarefied the Glasgow negotiations which, as is often the case, could be extended beyond Friday, the official date set for the closing.

