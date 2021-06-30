“The good audience data allows us to bring the second season of Coffee Break forward to arrive in September”

LETTER SIZE

New Coffee Break season, the HR Innovation Summit … The director of EDS21 tells us all the news to come in September

Jos Luis Talln, General Manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, in Coffee Break: “The good audience data allows us to bring forward the second season of Coffee Break to arrive in September”

This week, during the last coffee break of the season, we interviewed Jos Lus Talln, general manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo XXI “In a pandemic the information had to be updated, the volume of information was so great that the public turned to our newspaper, tripling our audience in 2020 “The Pause Café has come to meet the demands of our public and the sector. The good audience data allows us to bring forward the second season of Pause Café to arrive in September”



BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 30 June 2021



This week, in the last TV program “Coffee break” of the season, we had a very special guest: Jose Lus Talln, general manager of Ediciones Digitales XXI century, to comment and value this last year, as well as the last big events organized by RRHHDigital, such as the recent and successful gala of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’, one of the major events in the sector. In addition, the general manager of Ediciones Digitales Siglo XXI tells us about the major events and face-to-face meetings that will take place in the coming months.

And is that, despite some very difficult months for the sector since the outbreak of the pandemic, RRHHDigital has remained firm in its conviction to inform and entertain. “In a pandemic period, we had to cover daily information, the volume of news was so important that the audience turned to our newspaper, tripling our audience in 2020. Result of all this work, where we organized many webinars: speaking of teleworking, ERTES … this led us to double the audience compared to the previous year. The evolution that has taken place is very important, ”says Jos Lus Talln

In fact, such was its success in 2021, that Ediciones Digitales Siglo XXI opted for the television format with the hit program ‘Coffe Break’. As he himself puts it, “We are aware of the impact, strength and influence of television. And in the concept of audiovisual culture, this program has come to meet the demands of our viewers. Good audience data allows us to bring the second season of Coffee Break forward to arrive in September “

And in the same vein, they are now taking a new step in their commitment to the promotion of audiovisual culture and quality content with the return of face-to-face events, such as the previous Labor Compensation Awards, the Literary Award, the recent ‘Los + Influencers of Human Resources’ gala and, in September, the big event of the year for the HR sector: the HR Innovation Summit. “It is the most important event in the sector and it is accompanied by the best panel of experts of all editions. The appointment is required on September 23 at the Circle of Fine Arts in Madrid, where we will bring together more than 300 people in person and will offer streaming to bring content to all corners of the world, ”notes the CEO.

Don’t miss the full interview with Jose Lus Talln, Managing Director of Ediciones Digitales Siglo XXI!

