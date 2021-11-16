the-government-allocates-666-million-to-create-65,000-public-places-for-children-from-zero-to-three-years

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the distribution among the autonomous communities of 666, 5 million euros to create 65. 382 publicly owned infant education places for children from zero to three years old. And from others 87, 7 million to reinforce Vocational Training in strategic sectors. The Government has also approved the new evaluation decree, by which, except in the Baccalaureate, passing the course will no longer be directly linked to the number of failures, but to what the team of teachers consider best for the academic evolution of the students, as advanced by EL PAÍS in June.

The Ministry of Education established at the beginning of the legislature the expansion of the coverage of child schooling as one of its main objectives. And in May it announced the creation of 65. 382 public places, which will be financed with the European recovery fund. The Executive’s plan is for the communities to create places between this year and 2023 with the finalist funds that will be transferred to them: 200 , 7 million this year, 331 million next and 134, 7 million the next.

The Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, stated in the press conference after the Council of Ministers that the measure “will alleviate the economy of many couples and will also allow them to return to active working life sooner, especially to young women, since it is usually the responsibility of the care of the children ”. Alegría recalled that schooling in the first cycle of infantile is located at 28, 3%, but with large differences according to the wealth of families: while in humble households it is located at 26, 3%, among those of highest incomes reached 63, 5%.

Research on the effect of schooling on The first cycle of nursery school indicates that it is beneficial for the subsequent educational trajectory of students, especially those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. When investing the funds, the minister stated, the communities should “prioritize the access of students in areas with a higher incidence of risk of poverty or social exclusion and the extension to rural areas.”

Loss of students

The measure is rejected by the private schools sector, which is going through a very delicate moment. The whole of infant education almost lost last year 80. 000 students as a consequence of the pandemic and the fall in the birth rate. But while nursery schools the sector lost a 14, 2% of the students, the enrollment of the private companies fell by 19, 8%.

On the other side, the actors of the educational community closest to the Government, such as the Ceapa family association confederation, the majority in public schools, as well as the progressive teachers’ unions, had demanded from the Ministry of Education that the financing of this stage be focused on the public network, and that the concert model that already works in compulsory education will not be reissued (six to 16 years) and that some autonomies have extended to the Baccalaureate.

The four territories that will receive the most funds until the year 2023 to finance children’s places will be Andalusia ( 123 million), Catalonia (110, 9), Valencian Community (69, 6) and Madrid (53, 5 ) .

Strategic sectors

Autonomous executives must allocate the injection of 87, 7 million euros for VET approved by the Government (which also comes from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism financed by the EU) to training actions and requalification of the workforce in strategic sectors, such as “advanced information technology ”And“ new materials ”, but also hotels and tourism. As well as sectors linked to “caring for people” and areas that are experiencing depopulation processes.

Fewer repetitions

The new evaluation decree, that develops the provisions of the educational law approved in December, the Lomloe, contemplates that students will pass from grade to primary and secondary school (from six to 16 years) when the teaching team considers that it is better for their academic future, regardless of the number of failures (now the maximum is three). The repetition of the course must be something exceptional and the centers must activate the reinforcement plans as soon as it is detected that a student has difficulties. In Baccalaureate, the limit of two failures is maintained to be able to pass from first to second, but the students will be able to make the selectivity with a pending subject if they meet a series of conditions (such as not having missed class) and the team also decides teacher. This course there will no longer be make-up exams in ESO.

Rejection of the PB communities

Seven communities already apply this system, taking advantage of the regulations exceptional educational approved by the pandemic. On the other hand, the five autonomies governed by the PP have expressed in recent months their rejection of the measure to varying degrees. Madrid has once again been the most critical on Tuesday. “The Government of Pedro Sánchez intends to give away Compulsory Secondary Education degrees, leaving aside and condemning to absolute irrelevance the knowledge and academic results of the students in the different subjects,” said the Minister of Education of the regional Executive, Enrique Ossorio.

Repetition is deeply rooted in Spain. The percentage of students who repeat at least one course reaches 28, 7%, almost three times the average of the OECD. And the few countries in the European environment that shared this tradition with Spain, such as France and Portugal, have significantly reduced it in recent years following the recommendations of the OECD, which considers repetition an ineffective and expensive tool to avoid failure and failure. early school leaving (which Spain leads in the EU).

“We try to promote an effort based on motivation not on punishment” so that students achieve the “best possible learning”, said the Minister, who has been sure that, despite her statements, all the autonomies will apply the decree.

