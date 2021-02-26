The government and the PP break off negotiations for the CGPJ and speak of “differences” and “irreconcilable” positions

Negotiations for the renewal of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ) collapsed as the agreement was about to be concluded. The government and the People’s Party failed to close the pact because “important differences are discovered which prevent reaching any kind of agreement.” This was transferred from “popular” sources to laSexta, ensuring that they “will maintain consistency under the stated conditions”.

The PSOE does not have the same perception, which assures this channel that “everything was closed, including the representation of United We Can, but the opposition decided to continue to block”. Thus, they clearly indicate that “everything has a limit” and accuse the “popular” of “having no responsibility for the state”. They also believe the opposition is “self-aware about Gürtel’s plot”.

Government sources told Efe that during the conversations, it was found that the red lines of the government and those of the PP are “irreconcilable” at the moment. For this reason, they consider that if someone changes their attitude, it would make sense to sit down and negotiate, but as of yet no deadline has been set for that.

The negotiations were energized, according to PP sources, because the PSOE proposed that José Ricardo de Prada, one of the judges in the Gürtel case, be part of the CGPJ Council. A magistrate whom the PP vetoed with Victoria Rosell, considering them close to Podemos.

This judge was not chosen by his colleagues in the judicial team and he did not obtain the approval for it either, they report from the People’s Party. “It is a fraud against the law. It is a judge who tries by the back door, by the turn of jurists, without having obtained enough endorsements from his companions”, they condemn in the party of Casado.

The new failure of negotiations between the government and the PP to renew the General Council of the Judiciary leads the administrative council of judges to remain in an interim situation after having served two years in office on December 4.

The vetoes lifted are those who ultimately failed the dialogue that was resumed last week, once the Catalan elections were held, after a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the head of the PP, Pablo Casado. In it, both sides expressed their willingness to negotiate the ongoing renewals of other constitutional bodies as well, but Casado reiterated that he maintained his conditions for the CGPJ, among which United We could not participate in the negotiation and that progress be made in depoliticization. of Justice.

Since then, the talks have been chaired by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Government, Félix Bolaños, and the Secretary General of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. The popular representative assured at the beginning of this week that the government had responded to his request and that Pablo Iglesias’ party had been excluded from the negotiations.

But both from the socialist part of the executive and from the PSOE itself, it was made clear that whoever negotiates on behalf of the government is doing so on behalf of the two partners that make it up, the PSOE and United We Can. Also of this political force, they took care not to be relegated and they declared themselves very calm because they trusted the loyalty of the Socialists in this matter.

Thus, negotiations continued and an agreement was deemed imminent before the plenary session of Congress voted on Thursday for the members of the RTVE board of directors, but in the end only the names of the advisers of the public entity could be agreed. . This new setback gives continuity to last November’s lack of agreement as Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo came to take it for granted and said it only needed to be made public.