The government approves an interministerial commission to manage European funds with all ministers

Posted: Tuesday December 22 2020 10:11

The Council of Ministers approves this Tuesday the Interministerial Commission which will manage the 140,000 million that will come from Europe for reconstruction after the pandemic. It will be composed of 29 members: chaired by Pedro Sánchez, it will include the rest of the ministers, as well as four State Secretaries, the Director General of European Funds and the Head of the Economic Office of Moncloa.

This Commission will be in charge of the management of European funds, but it brings controversy, since last month a first draft royal decree-law for the execution of the recovery plan was disclosed where, by United We Can, only included the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. This caused great discomfort in the second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, who was excluded from this key body. The president chose to establish that the Council of Ministers would be the competent body for decisions relating to the expenditure of these funds.

Now, with this decision, United We can go from one member to six: the second vice-president, the four purple ministers and the secretary of state for social rights, Nacho Álvarez, right-hand man of Iglesias and economic chief of United Podemos.

The first project excluded UP

The second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, called on the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, and expressed his unease after the draft decree which only included the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, was disclosed by United We, in the inter-ministerial body.

For Purple, there would be no “political justification” for the social rights holder to have been removed from the Commission for Government Recovery, Transformation and Resilience.

“The president had given express instructions which had not been included in this project and namely that all the departments would watch over the funds”, later explained the spokeswoman for the minister, María Jesús Montero.

The first leak project proposed the creation of an intergovernmental commission “for the proposal for the approval, direction and coordination of the recovery plan”, which would be linked to the Government’s Commission for Economic Affairs.

This commission, replaced by the Council of Ministers, emerged as a key when approving projects to be financed with European manna: 140,000 million euros, half in direct subsidies, of which 27 billion are already budgeted in the accounts. for the next year.