The Government asks the CNMC to analyze any irregular behavior of the electricity companies with the new electricity bill

Posted: Monday June 07, 2021 11:36 PM

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge asked the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) to analyze any possible irregular behavior of electricity operators before the entry into force of the new tariff structure.

According to ministry sources confirmed to LaSexta, Teresa Ribera’s team wants to detect whether there is any malfeasance in the electricity market after the entry into force of the new electricity tariff.

The Government had already made this request to the CNMC during the rise in the price of electricity in the midst of a cold wave due to storm Filomena. At the time, the National Commission for Markets and Competition considered that there were no anomalies in electricity prices or in the electricity market.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has delayed the entry into force of the new electricity tariff due to the pandemic. Thus, while it was planned for the beginning of April, it only entered into force on June 1.

With this new rule, the Executive promised to reward energy savings, efficient consumption, self-consumption and to promote the deployment of electric vehicles for consumers covered by the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC). For this, three time slots are defined: peak, plain and valley.

– The most expensive peak period is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

– The flat part, with an intermediate cost, will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 12 p.m.

– The valley rate, the cheapest of the three, is between midnight and 8 a.m. and will be applied during all hours of weekends and public holidays.

This tariff structure aims to promote the transfer of electricity consumption from the hours of maximum electricity consumption (peak hours) to others where the transmission and distribution networks are less saturated (off-peak hours), which will reduce the need to transport new investments in these infrastructures.