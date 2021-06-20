The government assures that he was not invited to the inauguration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso

Updated: Sunday, June 20, 2021 10:23

Posted: 20.06.2021 10:22

The government of Pedro Sánchez was not formally invited to the investiture of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid. This was assured La Moncloa, who indicated that the Executive had not received any invitation “through the usual channels”.

In a statement sent by the Secretary of State for Communication, the government indicates that the prior invitation to this “important institutional act” is usual, but that this time it did not take place.

However, from La Moncloa, they point out that there was a representation of the Central Executive since the delegate of the Community of Madrid, Mercedes González, was present.

Yesterday’s photo was striking, since no minister attended the inauguration of the president of Madrid. The presidents of the autonomous communities governed by the PP were present as well as the national leader, Pablo Casado, whom Ayuso recognized before the other authorities by calling him “leader of the opposition”.

Likewise, the government conveys its congratulations to Ayuso on his new mandate and expresses “its willingness to cooperate in all that is necessary to achieve the greatest development and well-being of the Community of Madrid and its citizens”.