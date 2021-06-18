The government could already approve pardons for the prisoners tried on Tuesday

Madrid

Posted: Friday June 18 2021 10:47 AM

The government plans to approve the pardons granted to prisoners in the Catalan trial next Tuesday. This is how LaSexta learned, after the Moncloa, although it has not confirmed an official date, warns that “everything indicates” that the pardon measure could go ahead at the next Council of Ministers .

It is an advanced date even for what has been promulgated by the executive. In this sense, last Tuesday, the government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, argued that the treatment of these pardons would be “prior to the meeting between President Aragonès and President Sánchez”.

Thus, also from the Executive, the first vice-president Carmen Calvo gave an estimated date: “The graces are near. In two or three weeks, they should be over. That is, “the first week of July or earlier”. However, after this new movement, the leadership of Pedro Sánchez finally advocates that it be sooner rather than later.