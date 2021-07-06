The government creates a fund to help the leaders of proceedings prosecuted by the Court of Auditors

The Government has created a fund with an initial endowment of 10 million euros to help former senior officials of the Generalitat from whom the Court of Auditors is asking for deposits worth 5.4 million euros for promoting the illegal 1-O referendum abroad by supposedly using public money.

This fund will be called the Complementary Risk Fund of the Generalitat de Catalunya (FCRCAT) and any official who is required to be legally responsible for activities related to the exercise of his function can be accepted, provided that he fulfills certain conditions.

“It is not a direct guarantee”, assured the Minister of the Economy, Jaume Giró, during a press conference.

The minister defended the “legal soundness” of this mechanism and ruled out that the Generalitat could be accused of embezzlement for having helped the 34 leaders of the proceedings for which the administrative court is asking for guarantees for a total amount of 5.4 million d ‘euros because at no time will there be “patrimonial displacement”.

The operation, bombed, will resemble that of a private insurance and will be a financial entity – still to be specified, the Government is discussing with several – which endorses the aforementioned guarantees, with a counter-guarantee from the Generalitat.

The money will not be transferred until there is a final judgment requiring it and all “national and international” remedies have been exhausted; At this point, “the beneficiary must return the money, interest and costs to the administration”.

To questions from journalists, Giró specified that the ten million available for the counter-guarantee will come from the budgets of the Generalitat, although he did not specify from which precise position: “We see it” (… ) “There are a lot of boxes” he said in reference to the different budget items.

Hasta that the Generalitat encuentre a una entidad financiera, el Institut Català de Finances asumirá la comisión gestora del fondo, pero Giró ha remarcado que el ICF únicamente actuará como comisión gestora del fondo, pero no gestionará el aval, sino que este rol corresponderá a una financial entity.

The regional minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, claimed the launch of this fund in accordance with the “principle of compensation”, according to which the administrations must “defend the civil servants” plunged in legal affairs for questions related to the exercise of their work. until there is a final judgment. “This is what any public administration in the world does,” Giró added.

According to Alfonso Pérez Medina, “there is no precedent in the history of the Court of Auditors” for the use of a public fund as collateral, so a decision should be taken in this regard.

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has already asked the executive to avoid “this inadmissible diversion” and announced that he would appeal “by asking for the disqualification of those who approve of it”.