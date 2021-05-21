The government describes the Ceuta crisis as an “assault” and qualifies the return of 6,500 migrants as “rejection at the border”.

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 11:03

The government denied that what happened in Ceuta in recent days was a “migration crisis” and spoke of an “assault” on the Spanish borders, while it estimated 6,500 migrants “rejected” at the border .

The first vice-president, Carmen Calvo, defended in an interview with TVE the “humanitarian reasons” behind the admission in a hospital of Logroño of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, and indicated that the response of Morocco is incomprehensible to her .

“We do not understand Morocco’s reaction. This is not a migration crisis, but literally an assault,” the ‘number two’ of the executive forcefully declared.

Calvo said that the situation is “back to the starting point” and that Spain must be a country respected in its foreign policy and in relation to the sovereignty of the country.

Responding to statements by PP leaders Pablo Casado and Teodoro García-Egea, Calvo said it was difficult for him to understand that “they say one thing and do the opposite in thirty minutes. Likewise, he called his attitude “unacceptable childishness”, “which cannot be understood at the present time when we have to defend the interests of our country”.

Marlaska abandons “hot returns”

On the other hand, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, stopped talking about “hot returns”, after the controversies surrounding these actions, and spoke of “rejections at the border” to refer to the 6,500 returned migrants. in Morocco. The latest government figures estimate that more than 8,000 people have passed through the fence.

“It was a border attack,” Marlaska told COPE, with great force. “This is not a migratory crisis but a violation of borders. The response is then very different,” he explained.

In this sense, Marlaska denied the “possibility” of further “border violations” and insisted that they be protected by more troops.