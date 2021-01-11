The government does not exclude declaring the catastrophic zone of Madrid but defends that it is first necessary to “assess the damage”

Publication: Monday, January 11, 2021 10:08

The City Council and the Community have asked the government to declare Madrid a catastrophic area after the passage of storm Filomena. Although, from the central executive, they indicate that first “they must assess the damage” caused by the storm.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, believes that “the declaration of a catastrophic zone should not be a problem for a capricious government” and declared that the mayors of the region who “ask for their help, the will have “.

Likewise, he stressed that the snowfall affected the whole community, and not just specific areas, which is why, in his opinion, the government should declare the region completely catastrophic. “The snowfall fell en bloc, it is a historic snowfall which has defeated 3,200 kilometers of roads and 179 municipalities”, he declared on “esRadio”.

The mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, spoke in the same direction, stressing that “the declaration would benefit the inhabitants of Madrid who suffered the most damage”. He ensures that the municipalities are “those who know the state of the city best” and considers that the possibility of declaring a catastrophic zone must be studied.

The government maintains that it is now focusing on “securing essential services and supplies”.

This was stated in an interview with “Espejo Público”, in which he also announced that the Consistory had “provided helplines for companies going through a bad patch” and which suffered the consequences of Storm Filomena.

Faced with these demands, the central government insists that first “the damage must be assessed” and then takes the corresponding decision. The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda assured that they would assess it “once they know the damage and the impacts”. However, he recalled that “there is no longer the figure of a catastrophic zone, but of a” specially affected zone “”.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior assured that the executive of Sánchez does not exclude this option, but that they are now focusing on “the guarantee of essential services and supplies”. “We must first prevent the weather phenomenon, then give a concrete response and ultimately the recovery will come,” he said in statements to ‘RNE’.