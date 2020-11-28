The government extends the closure of the external border of the Schengen zone until December 31

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Saturday a new extension, until December 31, of the closure of the external border of the Schengen zone, without changes to what had been approved a month ago.

Thus, the list of countries from which you can travel to the Schengen area is made up of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

For residents of China, including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, reciprocity remains to be verified.

With the previous amendment, Canada, Tunisia and Georgia were excluded from the shortlist of countries from which free travel in the Schengen area is allowed.

On the other hand, the decree indicates that it has not yet been necessary to apply the paragraph introduced in the last amendment concerning refusals of entry for reasons of public health, since the resolution of November 11, 2020 of the Directorate. General Public Health, on the sanitary controls to be carried out at points of entry into Spain, does not consider this option. However, it is considered appropriate to keep it for possible future application.

In all cases, the closure of the external border provides for exceptions and allows the entry of citizens or residents in the Schengen zone, cross-border workers, students with their corresponding visa, health professionals, including researchers. in health. Elderly people who are going or returning to exercise their professional activity, personnel dedicated to the transport of goods, military, diplomatic or consular personnel can also travel.