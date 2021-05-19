The government faces a new control session marked by the migration crisis in Ceuta

Publication: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 8:14 AM

The migratory crisis in Ceuta, for which more than 8,000 people crossed the border between Spain and Morocco, managed to sneak at the last minute among the questions of the government control session which is being held this Wednesday.

Thus, Pedro Sánchez will have to answer questions related to the arrival of migrants during the last two days. In this sense, from Ciudadanos, its leader Inés Arrimadas has replaced her previous questions, related to the end of the state of alert, to ask the chief executive what will be the strategy to “avoid irregular entry into Spain by the border of Ceuta. “.

From the PP, the leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado, focuses his questions on Sánchez on alert and the absence of a legal “plan B” for the autonomous communities. Also since the formation of the far right Vox, they have replaced their question, like Arrimadas. Besides Sánchez, the First Vice-President, Carmen Calvo, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, the Minister of Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, or the Second Vice-President, Nadia Calviño, will participate in this monitoring session. .

Regarding the migration crisis, Pedro Sánchez has already defended himself during his emergency trip to Ceuta, for which he canceled his international agenda, which would defend “the integrity of Spain, its borders and its security. “. Likewise, he defined the “sudden” arrival of people in Ceuta as “a serious crisis for Spain and also for Europe”, while the border with Morocco is Spanish but also one of the twenty- seven.

Also this Tuesday, Pablo Casado, accused the government that the current diplomatic tension had been “warned for a month by the party leading the opposition”, and insisted on his message: “It is a crisis incomprehensibly ignored and hidden by the government. “.