The government is appealing to the Supreme Court the advance of the curfew in Castilla y León at 8 p.m.

Publication: Sunday, January 17, 2021 10:36

The government has decided to appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Junta de Castilla y León to advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m., two hours before the Royal Decree 926/2020 which governs the current state of alert It allows.

The executive understands that this measure violates this royal decree, which stipulates that the autonomous communities must decree a compulsory curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., which can extend or advance by one hour in each of its bands (with a start between 10 p.m. and 12 p.m. and with an end between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.).

Salvador Illa defended this Saturday that the current state of alert “is working” to contain the increase in infections that is occurring, although he has opened the door to change the time of the curfew when it goes. is maintained with the autonomous communities.

Before arriving there, the Government asked the Attorney General of the State to file an administrative dispute before the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court against the 2/2021 agreement of January 15 of the President of the Council. Castilla y León, as reported by the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory.