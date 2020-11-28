The Government of Catalonia studies the exclusion of children from the limitations of people at Christmas dinners

The Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, affirmed that the Catalan government is studying with the technicians the possibility of excluding children from the calculation of the limitations of the people who can attend Christmas dinners, the experts having verified that their capacity for contagion .

“We are talking about it at the level of the Procicat. It is true that (children) have a much lower contagion capacity, but this has to be decided by the health part of the Procicat and the government,” Sàmper said in an interview with the station ‘RAC1’.

In any case, the Minister stressed that it must be clear that these holidays will not be like the previous ones: “We cannot claim to overcome the second wave with the maximum guarantee to avoid a third, thinking that Christmas will be like the ‘last year.”

Regarding the December Bridge, Sàmper said the government does not currently plan to extend municipal containment on weekends to all December Bridge days, with which, in principle, from Monday 7 , at 6 a.m., Catalans will be able to move freely in the community.

“The weekend lockdown begins Thursday at 10 p.m. and ends Monday at 6:00 a.m. The bridge has one part inside this weekend lockdown and one outside, and, in principle, not us. have not planned any changes, ”he said.

In this sense, Sàmper clarified that the measures taken “are alive” and will be adapted according to the evolution of data on coronavirus infections in the community. Asked about this, the minister avoided delving into the restructuring of the leadership of the Mossos d’Esquadra, in which he denied having intervened.