the-government-of-murcia-may-fine-the-use-of-inclusive-language-in-the-administration

Vox’s crusade against inclusive language has taken another step this week in the Murcia region, where the ultraconservatives managed to pass a motion on Wednesday to regulate, legislate and even sanction the officials of the public administration that does not make a “correct use in accordance with the current grammatical norm of the Spanish language”. The person in charge of defending the proposal in the plenary session of the Assembly was Juan José Liarte, one of the deputies expelled from Vox who, however, continues to act as spokesman for his parliamentary group, and who did not save on qualifiers to compare the inclusive language with the totalitarianisms of the twentieth century. “The language that they insist on calling inclusive should be called manipulative and revolutionary,” he said, because it is used “to shape society.” And he added: “It is as if you say that you feel like a dog and that you have the right for others to call you a dog and treat you like a dog.”

Liarte, along with the others Two deputies expelled from Vox, Francisco José Carrera and Mabel Campuzano, were key to preventing the motion of censure against the government of Fernando López Miras (PP) from succeeding. In fact, his political support resulted in the promotion of Campuzano to Minister of Education and Culture.

During his speech in plenary session, the ultra-conservative deputy insisted that the use of inclusive language is “Just wrong from a grammatical point of view.” And this grammatical incorrectness is the one that the deputies of the PP and the Citizens (both the defectors who are still in the regional government and those who promoted the motion of censure) have seized to vote in favor of the initiative, although reduced to through an amendment. The original text of Vox spoke of adopting “how many legislative or regulatory measures, even of a sanctioning or disciplinary nature if necessary, are deemed necessary to guarantee the knowledge and correct use in accordance with the current grammatical norm of the Spanish language. with express prohibition of the so-called inclusive language ”. The PP proposed a modification of the text to suppress this “express prohibition.”

In this way, the motion no longer appears the literal allusion to inclusive language, and that is where the vice president shields from the regional government and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco (Citizens), who was present in plenary session and voted in favor of it. The motion, he told journalists on Thursday, “became an invitation to the proper use of the Spanish language, nothing more. In an invitation for the proper use of grammar, in a totally generic area, which has nothing to do with equality. ”

Socialist deputy Gloria Alarcón does not agree, who believes that the initiative “is another step towards the extreme right in the regional government”, which has “assumed as its own the requirements of Vox.” Santiago Abascal’s party, he warns, is using the autonomous community as its “political laboratory” because the regional PP “is not bothered by its positions.” They have already tried the parental pin here and now they are trying inclusive language.

For her part, Podemos deputy María Marín has warned that “through language, and with the complicity of those who say they want to clean it, fix it and give it splendor, have forgotten half of the human race ”, alluding to the motto of the Royal Academy of Language (RAE), to which both the deputy of Vox and those of PP and Cs they were continually referred to during the debate, claiming that it does not recognize the need to use the masculine and feminine, but only the “generic masculine.”

To Olvido Garrido, spokesperson for the Feminist Movement Region of Murcia, in this as many other matters, the language evolves at a much faster rate than what the RAE accepts, which “always lags behind.” “Society is already using that inclusive language that the academy will end up accepting, just as it has accepted saying ‘the lawyer’ and not ‘the lawyer’,” he says. And he emphasizes that the following social change should also tend to include the ending “non-binary”, in “e”, to cover all sensibilities.

From the Colombine Platform of Feminist Women Journalists of the Region of Murcia, Lola Gracia has regretted that the deputies “waste time” debating an issue that involves “a clear setback of public freedoms and fundamental rights.” The regulation of the Regional Assembly itself, he recalled, is drawn up with inclusive language and continuous unfolding of the type “the deputies and the deputies”.