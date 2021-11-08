the-government-proposes-a-turnaround-in-the-teaching-of-language:-less-syntactic-analysis-and-more-learning-to-communicate

The Government plans a profound change in the way the subject of Spanish Language and Literature is taught in compulsory education (from six to 16 years) and Baccalaureate. The draft of the new curriculum, which is the norm that regulates how the subject should be taught, emphasizes developing students’ ability to communicate orally and in writing, as well as their reading comprehension, to the detriment of the traditional syntactic analysis of sentences . The teaching of literature also changes, with an approach that tries to avoid consisting of a historical account in which authors and works succeed one another at such a rapid rate that students often do not have time to read them. The changes, pending publication in the Official State Gazette , will begin to apply next year.

Two of the people who have prepared and revised the draft, Guadalupe Jover, who has been a language and literature teacher in high schools for 35 years, and Rosa Linares, who has been one 17, emphasize that the approach is not really that novel. Many teachers have been applying a large part of the elements of this more competent teaching model, promoted by the European Union and the OECD, and which most developed countries have implemented in recent years.

Jover highlights two of the issues that the new curriculum emphasizes. The first is “teaching reading”, an objective in which, in addition to language teachers, teachers from other areas and stages must participate, as it is a common competence that transcends the boundaries of disciplines. “In recent years we have learned a lot about the complexity of the act of reading, the different obstacles we encounter in understanding a text and the strategies we can deploy to overcome them. This must be taught in an explicit, planned, coordinated and sustained way: it cannot be taken for granted. The lack of reading comprehension skills is at the core of school failure ”, affirms Jover.

Without diminishing the importance of the rest of the sections that make up the curriculum ―such as the production of written texts― , the teacher mentions the teaching of oral communication as the second element that gains prominence, both in its formal aspect, that is, the ability of the children to make presentations or participate in round tables and debates, as well as in informal uses: “Learn to say what we want to say without putting your finger in the eye of the person in front of you; disagree, or even complain or protest in a constructive and respectful way with the interlocutor; learn to resolve conflicts in a dialogical way, and so on ”. The new curriculum for the subject establishes which are related to students’ communication skills, including learning to “select and contrast information, evaluating its reliability and relevance.”

The study of the rules of the language is also included in the curriculum, but the technique of sentence analysis that, due to their school experience, many people largely identify with the subject loses weight. “We come from a tradition that has reserved a hegemonic place for syntactic analysis, dominated by routines of classification, labeling and procedure. Hours and more hours of practice in which the analysis and its conventions become an end in itself, ”says Linares. “The construction of a grammatical knowledge is essential”, continues Jover, “but it has to be aroused through the students’ reflection: the formulation of hypotheses, the search for counterexamples, the generalizations… We want them to be able to transfer these learning to the improvement of their own written productions, to the solution of reading comprehension problems, to the best match between what they want to say and what they actually say. ”

A common complaint among teachers of Language, and also among students, is that many contents are repeated every year. The new curriculum tries to avoid the sensation of a loop and the compartmentalisation of the elements to be learned, trying to make several of them coincide in the same task. “For example,” says Linares, “the semantic relationships between words must be addressed in all courses. But this does not mean that each year we have to subject the students to memorize the definitions of synonymy, polysemy, antonymy …, but rather to enable increasingly complex communicative contexts in which students expand and enrich their lexicon based on reading and writing tasks. ”.

Make adolescents read

The new curriculum proposes that students carry out two types of reading, one more autonomous and another selected by the teaching staff, which must include works “of the national and universal heritage” (in ESO) and “relevant to Spanish and Latin American literature” (in high school). “We must succeed in combining guided reading in the classroom, which paves paths, overcomes resistance, facilitates access to more conscious and elaborate forms of enjoyment, and autonomous reading, carefully and delicately accompanied from a certain distance”, says Jover.

The teacher is in favor of basing literary education on itineraries that begin with texts close to the students’ “reading horizon”, and that advance “developing the knowledge that allows access to works and readings more complex ”. In his opinion, this selection should mix juvenile literature and canonical titles, and include, as France has done in its curriculum, literary and non-literary, ancient and recent texts. “Greek myths”, Jover adds, “adventure literature, Romeo and Juliet or Wislawa Szymborska’s poetry are texts that connect wonderfully with the adolescent reading horizon.”

Language class at the Benicalap institute in Valencia, in October. Mònica Torres

Defense of the “southern varieties of Spanish”

The ten skills that students must be acquired are repeated in the curricula of Spanish Language and Literature of primary, ESO and Baccalaureate, with the difference that their complexity increases as the courses progress. One of the competences is that students know “the linguistic diversity of the world from the recognition of the languages ​​of the students and the multilingual reality” of Spain, as well as “the main dialect varieties” of Spanish, to “combat stereotypes and linguistic prejudices and valuing diversity as a source of cultural wealth. ”

The co-author of the curriculum Guadalupe Jover defends this approach. “The disaffection that exists in much of Spain towards other peninsular languages, towards certain geographical varieties of Spanish, and even towards the mother tongues of students of immigrant origin is born from ignorance. And what is more serious, it is sometimes a cause of rejection or contempt of the other ”. The school, Jover continues, “is an essential factor for social cohesion, and promoting the feeling of belonging requires recognizing ourselves in our diversity.”

The “southern varieties of Spanish”, continues teacher, “like the Andalusian, Murcian, Extremaduran or Canarian, they are often the object of ridicule or contempt, as if they were less correct, which is not supported linguistically”. This has serious consequences, Jover believes, “because dialect contempt implies contempt for the person who speaks it, and because the speakers of these socially discredited varieties” may end up internalizing that their way of speaking “is far from the educated norm”, and This translates into “insecurity when speaking.”

