the-government-proposes-to-the-groups-to-“shield-the-financing”-of-the-state-pact-against-gender-violence

The two partners of the coalition Government (PSOE and United We Can) have proposed this Wednesday to all parliamentary groups to update the State Pact against Gender Violence to “shield its financing”, as indicated by United We Can, and to “reaffirm the political consensus for the eradication of all sexist violence.” This proposal, whose draft has not transcended, seeks to renew support for the great agreement whose validity expires in 2022.

The State Pact, which includes 213 measures to stop sexist violence, was approved in 2017 in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. He went ahead with 278 votes in favor and 65 abstentions by United We Can and the Mixed Group. Podemos, today in the Government and in favor of the pact, abstained then because it considered that the agreement fell short. But in addition, the Parliament of then was not the one of now, in which the third political force, Vox, defends that sexist violence does not exist.

In fact, part of this new proposal – that comes a week before 25 – N, International Day of Violence against Women – seeks to ensure that this great agreement, its financing and the consensus that the struggle awakens against sexist violence among the vast majority of political forces in Spain is not lost in the future, whoever governs. Since the official statistics count began in 2003, in Spain 1. 118 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners.

The proposal agreed between PSOE and Podemos, however, has been offered to all parties of the parliamentary arch. The Government has underlined its commitment to work “from the institutional unit with all the political formations represented in the Cortes Generales to update the pact as soon as possible,” according to a communication sent by La Moncloa.

The Secretary of Equality and against Gender Violence, Ángela Rodríguez, who is also the Secretary of Feminisms and LGTBI of Podemos, and Andrea Fernández, Secretary of Equality of the PSOE, have met in recent weeks to close a joint proposal that they pose to the rest of groups and that will be voted on in the coming weeks, after negotiation with the groups.

Financing of feminist organizations

The proposal has been made public after the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and Secretary of State Ángela Rodríguez met this Wednesday with the Equality spokespersons of all groups and of the Pact monitoring commission. The text that must be agreed with the rest of the parties also foresees “shielding the financing of feminist organizations that fight against sexist violence” through the funds of the pact.

Despite the broad consensus gathered in Congress in 2017 to support the State Pact, its development in these first four years has been uneven. In fact, last July, after a spike in sexist murders that came with the end of the pandemic restrictions, the Government approved a plan of urgent measures that included some that were already included in the Pact and that had not yet been implemented. ongoing, such as health screening, which means that sexist violence is detected in primary care centers, given the low rate of reports of these crimes, or the improvement in the training of Justice personnel.

Different women’s organizations have criticized over the years the lack of development of the Pact’s proposals. The estimate of the Ministry of Equality is that 80% of the measures are already underway.