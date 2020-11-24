the government recommends not to sing and the music will be recorded

Posted: Tuesday November 24 2020 12:40

No singing. The celebration of Misa del Gallo this year will be completely different. To general recommendations to talk at a distance and avoid doing so at high levels so as not to expel aerosols that could spread the coronavirus, the government has extended the recommendation to religious Christmas celebrations.

This year, the government recommends not singing loudly and maintaining a safe distance. Music must be pre-recorded during the celebrations.

In addition, the celebration of Rooster Mass will be conditioned by curfews. According to the executive’s draft plan for this Christmas to which laSexta had access, religious acts can be celebrated “as long as they do not interfere with the time limit on nighttime mobility”. In this case, a TV broadcast of it can be offered as an alternative.

The government is proposing a special schedule for the curfew on the most marked days of the Christmas holidays: it will be from one in the morning to six in the morning.

The same document contains the recommendation that family reunions be reduced to the coexistence group and that they do not exceed six people, respecting, in any case, the preventive measures. In addition, it is advisable to “avoid or minimize” social gatherings, which would always be limited to six people and preferably held outdoors.

In addition, it is reminded that those who show symptoms, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are awaiting the test result or may have been exposed to the disease, should not attend any meeting, whether social or family.