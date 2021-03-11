The government will allocate 7 billion euros to direct aid to businesses and the self-employed

Publication: Thursday March 11, 2021 17:51

The government will approve this Friday in the extraordinary Council of Ministers the public aid package amounting to 11 billion euros for the hotel, tourism and trade sector, which includes direct aid funds for businesses .

As LaSexta has learned, the three components of the fund will be distributed as follows: € 7,000 million to be allocated to direct aid; 3,000 million to restructure the debt with public guarantee (ICO credits) and which will be managed by the bank; and 1,000 million to recapitalize medium-sized companies via Cofides.

The measure was due to receive a ‘green light’ last Tuesday after finalizing the final details this weekend, but after further requests for an increase in direct aid requested by United We Can and before the adjustment of the last fringes technical, its approval was delayed. until Friday.

The idea of ​​the government is that such aid can arrive in the “shortest possible time”, although the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, admitted this Thursday, in an interview on TVE collected by Europa Press, that to speak of “days” would be “very risky”, as legal safeguards work is required to ensure that “the money arrives and is used for its intended purpose”.

The minister has repeatedly denied “gaps” or “tensions” within the executive over the plan to ensure that companies have the resources to avoid solvency problems, especially in sectors that have suffered the most. the decline in their activity due to the crisis, such as tourism, hotels and trade.

Among other requests, United We may have claimed that it should include at least an endowment of $ 8 billion in direct aid to companies affected by COVID-19 and they propose as “crucial” to “clearly define” the characteristics of this aid to succeed. “Efficiently and quickly” to the commercial fabric with solvency problems.