The government will appeal to the Supreme Court the decision obliging it to compensate the francs for the maintenance of the Pazo de Meirás

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 9:59 PM

The government will appeal to the Supreme Court the decision of the provincial court of La Coruña which obliged to compensate the heirs of dictator Francisco Franco for the costs of maintaining the Pazo de Meirás, because the state prosecutor appreciates the errors in the interpretation of the sentence on this liquidation by the State.

The conviction dates from February 12, 2021, when the provincial court of La Coruña ruled that the government should compensate the francs for the 82 years they took on the Pazo.

Therefore, a decision which, says the executive in a statement, “ although it is favorable to the main demands of the government by granting the property of the Pazo to the state patrimony, recognizes the heirs of the dictator the right to receive compensation for expenses. In which they incurred when they held the property of the good “.

However, he continues,< le barreau de l'Etat a apprécié des erreurs d'interprétation ou des modifications sur les réclamations formulées dans le procès >>: “The judgment wrongly declares that the General Administration of the State had recognized in its trial the good faith of the heirs of the dictator and from there a series of conclusions which do not correspond to reality are drawn”.

For this reason, he urges the Supreme Court to “the possible correction of these errors and the necessary interpretation of the Supreme Court will make it possible to lay the foundations for the subsequent liquidation of the state of possession with clarity and precision”.