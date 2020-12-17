The government will ban evictions without a professional alternative at the next Council of Ministers

Publication: Thursday December 17 2020 13:23

The coalition government will approve at the next Council of Ministers a decree prohibiting expulsions without a professional alternative, as confirmed by LaSexta.

This measure, which has not yet seen all the details, will be discussed this Thursday in the general commission of State Secretaries and Under-Secretaries before going to the Council of Ministers next Tuesday, December 22.

This was indicated by the Minister of Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, who indicated that the committee “must decide whether there is sufficient consensus and clarity to transfer them to the next Council of Ministers”. “If all goes well,” he said, the measure could be approved next Tuesday.

This measure was one of those that generated the most tension within the executive. The Ministries of the Economy and Justice have defended a “compensation” for large house owners so that they are not affected by this decree. Something they have achieved, although the amount they will receive has not yet been specified.

United We Can executives, for their part, find it necessary to differentiate between small owners and banks and investment funds when applying economic compensation.

Precisely, María Jesús Montero and Pablo Iglesias staged this Thursday the tension between the two teams due to these measures. A photographer from Europa Press captured a tense conversation between the finance minister and the vice-president of the government, in which, according to the same reporter, the government spokesperson even told the Podemos chief “look, you are stubborn”.