The government will not accept “the slightest blackmail” from Morocco and the PP accuses it of “looking away”

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 11:14

Defense Minister Margarita Robles accused Morocco of having launched a “blackmail” against Spain after the opening of the border with Ceuta, which caused the arrival of more than 8,000 people.

“We will not accept the slightest blackmail or questioning of territorial integrity. The integrity of Spain is neither negotiable nor at stake and we will use all necessary means to guarantee territorial integrity and to monitor borders, ”he said in an interview. .

The minister points the finger at the neighboring country and accuses them of violating international law by having “thrown” citizens across the border. A crisis triggered by Morocco in response to the medical care that Spain provided to the leader of the Polisario Front.

Much more cautious has been the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, who assures us that she does not believe “that it is intelligent” to blame the government of Morocco for the crisis: “It is a neighboring country, partner, we work on many policies and Ceuta and Melilla are also borders of Europe and we have to take care of them.

“It would not be wise to increase the breath further. Thanks to diplomacy, the waters must resume their course,” he said.

The PP, for its part, accuses the government of being “incapable of managing the crisis” and of “washing its hands”. This is how its secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, said, accusing Pedro Sánchez and Grande-Marlaska of not doing “their job”.

“There was a lack of foresight. It was a crisis announced but not managed by the government. Diplomacy and foresight failed and the government preferred to look away,” he said, recalling that the PP offered to help: “We want Ceuta to be resolved.”