The government will present the coronavirus vaccination plan on Tuesday

Posted: Friday November 20 2020 11:42 AM

Pedro Sánchez has just announced that Spain will be the first country with Germany to have a comprehensive vaccination plan. “We have been working since September and we will present it to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday,” he announced during a ceremony in La Rioja.

According to government forecasts, “a substantial part” of the population can be vaccinated during the first half of 2021. “Any euphoria must be offset by caution” and recalled that the European Union has signed three contracts – with Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Pfifez- “for 1,000 million doses”, and negotiations are advanced, he said, with Moderna, for 400 million doses.

“Our country is responsible for 10% of the doses contracted. We are working at full capacity to ensure that the vaccines are available as quickly as possible.” He argued that there is “powerful” logistics and that CSIC is also working with “we are going to patent” vaccines.