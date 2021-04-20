The government withdraws the reform which lowered the majority to elect the members of the CGPJ

The government will ask the PSOE and United We Can to withdraw the reform registered in Congress to lower the majorities required to elect the General Judicial Council (CGPJ), an initiative that raised suspicion in Brussels and with which they wanted put pressure on the PP to negotiate the renewal of this body.

During a press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, stressed that yesterday Monday he communicated this decision to the Vice-President of the European Commission for values ​​and transparency, Vera Jourová, and considered that the PP remains “no excuses” for not negotiating the renewal.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, decided to put this reform on hold last year after the Council of Europe and the European Commission warned that they would follow the issue closely to avoid politicizing the CGPJ.

The PSOE and United We can then choose to change the law to prevent the CGPJ from making appointments while in office, a situation in which it has been for more than two years.

The Vice-President of the European Commission considered that this reform is, in principle, in accordance with the rule of law, but stressed that “this makes the need to elect new members of the CGPJ even more urgent”.

Campo underlined this approval from Brussels and framed the withdrawal in the need to avoid distractions and to focus all efforts on improving the efficiency of justice.

Asens (UP) says he was not aware of the withdrawal

The withdrawal of the bill, which was already frozen, is for the government a gesture against those who are dedicated to putting obstacles in the way.

But from Congress, United We Can group chairman Jaume Asens told reporters he was not aware of Campo’s announcement and said he would not agree to withdraw the reform while ‘there would not be an alternative proposal.

His partner Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights and seated next to Campo, accused the PP of being “in absentia with the fulfillment of the Constitution” and was convinced that if it was the government that blocked the renewal ” it would be a genuine democratic scandal ”.

The Minister of Justice recalled that the renewal of the CGPJ was “absolutely urgent” and urged the PP to “take a step back” in its blocking strategy.

However, he did not answer the question whether the Government was prepared to withdraw the candidacy of Judge José Ricardo de Prada.

The PP broke off the last negotiations for this name, because it considers it a proposal from Podemos and refuses to negotiate with this party. And, as the party chairman pointed out, they are not about to return to the negotiating table.

Campo chose to reactivate negotiations as soon as possible, without having to wait for the Madrid elections, and in his “metabolic optimism” he insisted that a quick deal is possible because there is “a lot of progress. “.