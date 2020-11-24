the government’s proposal for January 5

Posted: Tuesday November 24 2020 12:29 PM

The government considers that the kings’ parades suppose “situations of high risk of transmission” of the coronavirus, it therefore recommends their “non-celebration” this Christmas, according to the project with measures for the holidays, to which laSexta had access.

This document specifies that, in all cases, mass events should be evaluated by public health authorities and recommends that, if parades take place, alternatives be offered to ensure preventive measures. In this sense, he suggests static parades where access can be controlled or broadcast on television.

In several places in Spain, their respective parades on January 5 have already been brought forward and suspended. Specifically, in 32 Spanish cities, according to Newtral.es.

Madrid, for its part, announced in October that it would suspend the neighborhood parades, although the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, guaranteed a few days ago that the Three Kings would be present “physically” in the city. night of January 5 in the capital.

Other cities, such as Vigo or Baeza, have opted for a static parade as an alternative to the classic parade, to maintain safety distances. In the case of the Galician city – famous for its traditional Christmas lights – this year it will also do without the Ferris wheel or the Nativity scene to avoid the crowds.

Nativity scenes and Christmas concerts

On the other hand, the document envisages that visits to Bethlehem portals or Christmas concerts in specific squares and places, where access and distance between people can be controlled, can take place, although at 50% of their capacity.

As for the Christmas activities that take place in cinemas, theaters, auditoriums or circus tents, the project proposes their celebration respecting the capacity of each autonomous community, provided that a seat distance can be maintained or 1 , 5 meter if there are no fixed seats, between different coexistence groups.

Likewise, it is emphasized that they are kept outside when possible and guaranteeing the safety distance.