The grand finale of BNP’s Roland-Garros eSeries reveals its program – Old Sport Republic

Match News Tennis World Tour 2: BNP’s Roland-Garros eSeries Grand Finale Reveals Its Program. Published on 05/26/2021 at 7:45 p.m. After 7 qualification phases on the Tennis World Tour 2 version, the program of the Grand The finals of the Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas tournament has been unveiled by the organization. After tough competition, eight players qualified for the grand final, which will take place live on May 29th on the Philippe-Chatrier-Platz in Porte d’Auteuil. From Friday May 28th, viewers will be able to qualify for a special workshop while the competition will be presented by Gaël Monfils and Rivenzi on the Premier’s Twitch channel. The latter also scored the draw for the quarter-finals, where the tennis World Tour 2 players compete against each other in the following way: Alessandro Dapporto (Italy – Esports Academy) versus Thiago Morteira (Brazil – THE360) Max Ward (Great Britain – Staffordshire University) against Augustin Baudinet (France – Power House Gaming) Darío López Rodríguez (Spain – E-Squad Academy) against Kevin Vanaerschodt (Belgium – Hogeschool PXL) Manfred Hanusek (Germany – eSports Cologne) vs. Alexandre Lepine (France) The two finalists split a cash prize of € 5,000. However, the winner can also benefit from tests at HumanFab, a research laboratory for the physical preparation of top athletes and athletes, and a training course. a week in Marseille with the MCE team. The two commentators are also accompanied by DJ Martin Solveig. For his part, the actor Axel Lutz will present his film entitled 5th Set and tell the story of a former tennis player who tries to return to the clay courts of Roland-Garros. Finally, the event ends with an “exclusive announcement” made by Domingo.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP