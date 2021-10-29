the-great-challenge-of-green-energy:-the-two-faces-of-the-transition-to-renewables

For too many years, scientific warnings about global warming have been ignored. And world economic development has continued to be sustained by the consumption of fossil fuels, that is, oil, natural gas and coal, which release most of the carbon dioxide that overheats the planet when they are burned to generate energy. Now, after more than three decades of warnings, it has already gone from the alert phase to a climate crisis that places humanity before a world with more and worse extreme phenomena. The concept of “eco-anxiety” was coined to refer to the frustration generated by the fact that these alerts are ignored and society remains hooked on fossil fuels. A few weeks ago, activist Greta Thunberg charged against the blah-blah-blah of policy makers on the problem of warming, and the UN environment agency explained it in another way in a recent report: world fuel production Fossils will continue to grow at least until 2040 according to the current plans of the nations.

A The underlying climate crisis is now joined by an episode of rising energy prices in which the high costs of gas, oil and coal are already triggering significant tensions around the world. Curiously, the medium-term solution for both problems is to disengage from fossil fuels. And the alternative that the vast majority of analysts point to is the use of renewable energies, mainly solar and wind, which do not expel greenhouse gases when they generate electricity. Their costs have also fallen drastically in recent years.

Gecama wind farm works, with 82 wind turbines. It will be spread over four Cuenca towns: Honrubia, Cañada Juncosa, Atalaya del Cañavate and Tébar. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

But this is not a simple history of wind and sun, and the massive implementation required of these technologies – accompanied by the development of storage systems in order to maintain the security of energy supply – is not blocked only by multinationals and countries that benefit from an economic model fossil. When plans to get rid of fossil fuels are put on the ground, problems arise, such as the rejection of the installation of solar and wind farms that is being experienced in some areas of Spain due to its environmental and landscape impacts. Some city councils are even applying disguised moratoriums. “We have discovered a tool that mayors are already using: announcing a modification of urban planning, which allows the licenses for parks to be paralyzed for two years,” explains Luis Bolonio, spokesperson for the Aliente platform, who with just eight months of life is agglutinating the protest in Spain against what they call wind and solar macro-projects (installations of more than five megawatts of power). More than Madrid against those macroparks to which several thousand people attended.

In the opinion of Bolonio and the organizing associations, this is the beginning of a movement that is going to acquire much more force. However, for the detractors of these protests, the opposition to renewables will fade as citizens see that far from all the wind and solar projects that are now on the table – many located in areas with great environmental value – end up materializing. “Only one out of every six or seven projects that are presented will succeed,” calculates Joan Groizard, director of the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), dependent on the Ministry for Ecological Transition. Groizard acknowledges that the avalanche of projects presented has generated an “alarm”. “The concern is fully legitimate,” he admits, but rejects any moratorium. “We cannot lose a year,” he warns after recalling the paralysis that renewables experienced in Spain during the past decade.

In 2020, the 44% of electricity consumed in Spain was of renewable origin (this percentage also includes hydroelectric production). The Climate Change Law establishes that in 2030 must reach at least 74%. The Spanish standard is in line with the plans of the European Commission, which aims for the EU’s renewable quota to double during this decade to meet the decarbonisation objectives, that is, to reduce the greenhouse gases that they expel fundamentally fossil fuels that the vast majority of the 27 have to import.

Talayuela solar plant (Cáceres), of 820 hectares, of which 320 are free of solar panels to preserve the centenary oaks that were in the area. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

After the halt experienced during the past decade, Spain has now once again placed itself among the countries that are implementing the most renewables, thanks to this drop in costs and to auctions, which mean that these technologies do not receive any premium as happened in the past. In 2020, photovoltaic power grew by almost 30% compared to the previous year and wind power increased by 5.3%; In addition, in Spain 52 solar macroparks, which made it the fourth country in the world in which more installations of this type were made that year, according to data compiled by the Wiki-Solar association.

This fast The increase in installed power, together with the projects that are presented in very sensitive areas, has lit the wick of the rejection of solar and wind power in some rural areas. Bolonio explains that the composition of his movement is “very heterogeneous.” There are people more concerned about the damage to biodiversity than solar power and, above all, wind power; There are people alarmed by the landscape impacts and the damage that can be caused to rural tourism, and there are also groups that reject these macro-projects because they are promoted by large investment funds and by electricity companies.

Carlos Palma, ornithologist of 62 years , has been fighting for more than two decades against the mills in Burgos, the province with the most wind power in all of Spain. In total there are 75 active parks with 1. 420 wind turbines, which have been installed over the last three decades. The avalanche of project requests has also reached the Burgos region where Palma lives. “In the Merindades there are now 13 projects, which would be added to the 23 wind power plants that already exist ”, explains this activist and founder of the so-called Merindades Wind Table, an association born two decades ago that rejects the new wave of wind turbines in Burgos.

“Biodiversity will be sacrificed at the cost of making a crazy energy transition,” laments Palma, who points to the increase in the mortality of birds in his area – for example, griffon vultures – due to collisions with mills. “They want to occupy our most important mountains,” adds this activist, who claims the landscape as a heritage that must be preserved. “The services have all left and they want to bring us the scrap,” says Palma, who in addition to arguing against renewable projects is promoting a statement in which the Junta de Castilla y León and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition are asked to paralyze the processing of new permits in the province.

Aerial image of the Talayuela plant, whose irregular layout serves to respect several ponds and streams. Daniel Ochoa de Olza

He, like the rest of the members of Aliente, says he is not against renewables, but is against the current implantation. “The large investment groups cannot come to save the planet,” sums up the activist from Burgos. “This centralized model puts the energy transition at risk,” adds Bolonio. His movement is committed to self-consumption and to make the most of the installation of renewables in already degraded industrial and urban areas. But, according to many experts, this is not enough for the rapid and profound transformation that is required to get rid of fossil fuels. “You have to promote self-consumption, but rooftops are not enough. You also need parks, but you have to do them well ”, Groizard argues for his part.

Doing it well involves seeking involvement on the territory, not imposing projects. In fact, not everyone rejects the introduction of renewables. An example is the mayor of Talayuela, a municipality in Cáceres that historically has lived off the cultivation of tobacco and that has now become a solar reference thanks to the macro-plant of 300 megawatts of power that was built in the middle of the pandemic and that began operating in January of this year. The facility occupies around 820 hectares, but some 320 are free of panels and have been reserved to maintain the biodiversity of the area. “We have not cut down a single oak tree,” explains Erica Morales, head of sustainability in Spain at Statkraft, the Norwegian company that owns this mega-plant in Extremadura.

“If I had more land of that type, I would try to get more plants than those already planned ”, sums up the mayor of Talayuela, the socialist Ismael Bravo. According to his calculations, only in IBI your municipality will receive half a million euros each year for the next three decades. An amount thus insured for a town whose annual budget is 4.6 million euros is a comfortable cushion for having healthy accounts. The same company has two other projects planned in the same municipality —Talayuela II and Talayuela III, of 70 megawatts in total— which will provide an additional source of income. “Now we are going to ask for more,” says Bravo.

The mayor explains that his municipality has a lot of surface area and that the lands that are being transferred are not irrigated, so he is not moving agricultural activity. “Nor are we going to give up our pastures,” adds the councilor, who recalls that during the construction phase more than 267 residents of the town were working on the plant.

Now, once it is up and running, 12 people are employed in maintenance work. Ana Bella, the security manager of the facility, is one of them. “A lot of the population has made the leap from agriculture to renewables,” explains this Talayuela neighbor, who was unemployed when she was hired to work at the solar plant. Other residents of this municipality are working on the construction of other plants in Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha thanks to the experience they acquired.