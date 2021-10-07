the-great-research-prizes-discriminate-against-women

Women increasingly have a more prominent role in scientific research. From 2013 to 2018 the percentage of female workers in this environment rose from 28% to the 33% of the total, according to the Unesco report To be intelligent, the digital revolution will have to be inclusive . Despite these improvements, they are still less likely than men to win an accolade that represents their career excellence. An example of this is the Nobel awarded this week, in the categories of medicine, physics and chemistry, in which the seven winners have been men. This gap has been examined in a study published by the journal Quantitative Science Studies . The research has analyzed 141 awards of great international prestige since 2001 until 2020. The results show that, despite the fact that women now get more recognition, inequalities still exist. These awards have been received during these years by 2. 011 men and women. In addition, 22 of these awards (the 14% of the total) have not been awarded to any researcher in these two decades. Among them are some who have the names of scientists, such as the Maryam Mirzakhani prize in mathematics (awarded four times since 2001) and the Queen Elizabeth of engineering (received by 14 men since its first edition in 2013).

This analysis has been divided into four intervals, each of five years. The award categories were biology and life sciences (including medicine), computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics, and social and behavioral sciences (including psychology). In the first five years analyzed (2001 – 2005), there was female representation in the 30% of the 111 prizes available at that time. That percentage increased by nine percentage points (39% of 132 awards) in the following period. Between 2011 and 2015 the figure improved considerably, until it was represented in half (50% from 137) and, in the last interval, the researchers managed to be present in the 65% of 141 acknowledgments. Lokman I. Mehon, an information scientist at the University of Beirut and lead author of the research, points out that, despite a significant improvement, “the system has to give more recognition to female researchers to be fair to them.”

The author also analyzes whether the increase in female professors in the United States has also led to an increase in the recognition of female researchers. Between 2001 and 2005, research teachers represented the 693 individual awards granted in the country. In the last four years of the past decade, female professors came to represent almost a third of researchers, but they were not recognized in the same proportion either, since they represented only the 19% of 1.001 studied awards. To achieve balance with their peers, they would have to be represented in nine more points. Achieving this balance in categories such as biology or mathematics would require an even greater number of winners. Only in computer science have the researchers’ awards remained stable until 2015 and then they have experienced a large increase.

Capitolina Díaz, professor of Sociology and former president of the Association of Women Researchers and Technologists (AMIT), argues that such a balance could be achieved between the proportion of researchers and awards obtained, but that she does not believe that scientific culture “is still so democratized as to recognize talent and excellence in women as easily recognized in men ”. In the physics category, the awards granted in the United States have achieved this objective in the last five years, but it remains to be seen whether this will be maintained over time.

Situation in Spain

This is not the first time that the gender gap has been studied in scientific awards. From AMIT they directed a study in which they analyzed 37 academic and scientific awards from different branches granted in Spain between 2009 and 2014. The results showed an underrepresentation of researchers in these, being recognized only in the 17,63% of the total. In addition, this research reflects on a glass ceiling within the upper echelons, since male overrepresentation increases with the amount of awards. Of the three with the highest economic compensation, they have only been recognized in 7, 14% during those years. In addition, this under-representation is also, although to a lesser extent, in strictly scientific award juries.

This bias in science can be observed long before. Despite the fact that the number of female scientists has been increasing for years— now reaching 42% of the staff research in Spain—, not all continue as researchers and progress at a slower rate than their peers, according to data provided by the Government in the document Scientists in figures. Unesco offers information similar in the study mentioned above and denounces that, in addition to having shorter and lower-paid careers, they tend to receive more modest research grants.

Pilar López Sancho, research professor at the Institute of Science of Materials of Madrid-CSIC and co-founder of AMIT, explains that the idea that science “is for men” is very internalized. Even this bias, he points out, is found in the researchers themselves because they show up for fewer promotions and awards, since “until they are very sure that they have a fantastic resume, they don’t show up, while men do it more” .

