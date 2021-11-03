the-greatest-contribution-(probably)-of-giorgio-parisi,-2021-nobel-prize-in-physics

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been honored with the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for their innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” EFE

Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, winner of the Nobel Prize 2021, is a versatile scientist. In the age of superspecialists, it is amazing that the same person has managed to contribute significantly to fields as diverse as elementary particle physics, fluid turbulence physics, disordered systems physics, the study of glass transition. or to the construction of dedicated computers specifically designed for calculations in physics, among many others. For brevity, we will focus here on the so-called spin glasses, as Parisi himself has once written that his best contribution to physics occurred in this context.

Spin glasses are magnetic systems with such peculiar behavior that it can even resemble human behavior. In fact, metaphors with people can be used with surprising accuracy to explain its properties. For example, imagine that you have two great friends who, unfortunately, warmly hate each other. You would like to have a few beers with both, but that would generate great discomfort for them. It is clear that someone must be upset, either you see your friends separately, or the two of you must put up with each other on the same date. These situations in which it is impossible for everyone to be happy are described in physics by the word “frustration.”

Let’s imagine now that you want to distribute a large number of people between the halves of a room, left or right. However, each person sympathizes with about half of those present, and detests the other half (philias and phobias are distributed randomly), which inevitably generates frustration. Indeed, if person A sympathizes with people B and C, about half of the time B and C will dislike each other. In such a case, A would want to sit on the same side of the room as B and C, but B and C would like to sit on opposite sides. Arranging people in the room in such a way as to minimize overall frustration is a most difficult problem, even with the help of a powerful computer: technically, it is classified as an NP-complete problem. It is also a problem of enormous generality. For example, if you found an effective way to minimize frustration in the living room with the help of a computer, you could also “mine” bitcoins with relative ease.

What makes the problem difficult is the presence of a large number of stable situations. These are situations where, if we ask a few people to cross the dividing line (from left to right, or vice versa), the overall frustration will increase. The different stable situations present roughly the same global frustration, but differ from each other in that a large number of people have switched sides in the room. If, with the help of a computer, we make various attempts to minimize global frustration, we will find a different stable situation each time. The different attempts are called “replicas.”

Parisi found that, for some problems, replicas are not equivalent to each other ( the original work can be consulted here). On the contrary, according to their degree of similarity and like biological species, the replicas are distributed in a taxonomic tree. Parisi created the language and calculation techniques that allow describing the multiplicity of stable situations that appear in a large number of different contexts, from financial markets to artificial intelligence algorithms.

To advance this investigation, Parisi needed to use mathematics in a very unorthodox way, using mathematical objects that he did not know how to define, in particular spaces with non-integer dimensions such as 0.1 or 0. 01 (dimension should gradually approach zero). Although this exotic geometry is still not understood, today some mathematicians (such as Michel Talagrand, Dmitry Panchenko or Francesco Guerra) are managing to rigorously demonstrate the accuracy of the conclusions that Parisi reached with extraordinary intuition forty years ago.

Victor Martín Mayor is Professor of Theoretical Physics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social expressions ial and cultural and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

