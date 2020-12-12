The groom promises to advance schooling in the autonomous communities where the PP rules

Posted: Saturday December 12, 2020 9:04 PM

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado assured that the autonomous communities governed by the PP alone or in coalition with CS (Galicia, Castile and León, Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia) will advance the registration period for the next school year to bypass the “Limitations” in the choice of center envisaged in the Celaá law.

This is what Casado said during his visit to a pharmaceutical wholesale distribution cooperative in Murcia, where he defended this decision which, according to him, aims to allow families to continue to “freely choose” the educational center. for their children.

After repeating that the PP will repeal this “unjust” rule on its return to power and that it will appeal to the Constitutional Court and the EU, Casado stressed that his party would do “everything possible” within the framework of autonomous competence for the “bad” “The Celaá law” “does not affect the freedom of families, the quality of education and the structure of the national education system”.

In the case of Galicia, the only community governed by the PP with two co-official languages, the president of the “popular” stressed that Castilian will also remain “vehicular, like Galician”, and English will be added to move from “Bilingualism to friendly trilingualism”.

On the other hand, the president of the PP proposed to the director general, Pedro Sánchez, a state pact for research to immediately devote 2% of the Spanish GDP to the sector, in addition to claiming public and private resources to fight against diseases and improve health. health of “many” patients.

Likewise, Casado has shown its “full collaboration” to the government so that the vaccination schedule against the coronavirus begins as soon as possible. Finally, he pleaded for “transparency, responsibility and honesty” in the management of European funds and showed his fear that the Spanish executive would favor regional socialist executives and companies through “clientelist” management.