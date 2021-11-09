the-groundbreaking-american-distance-university-that-has-grown-during-the-pandemic-by-40,000-students-and-1,000-workers

In a matter of 16 years the South New Hampshire University (SNHU) has multiplied by 64 his students: from 2. 800 to 180. 000, to become the largest distance university in the United States United. It has the same population on the Internet as the cities of Burgos and Albacete and its idea is to reach the 300. 16 university students ―the size of Valladolid or Vigo― in three years. The architect of its explosion is Paul Leblanc, its rector ( president ), who has successfully turned the student’s relationship with the university upside down . For this reason, many institutions in the United States now try to copy the recipe.

When in 2003 Leblanc took over the institution in the city of Manchester, founded in 1932 to train the military, barely had 16 employees in the digital area and a few hundred distance students. Two decades later, this son of Canadian immigrants is a technology guru invited to speak even at the Davos Forum. The most innovative thing about the SHNU method, a private non-profit university, is that it creates training routes tailored to each student after a personal interview with one of its more than 300 advisors and with the answers to a questionnaire developed together with Google. The rector, who participated in the Global Education Forum, tells this newspaper in Madrid, where he met with the students of the degree in Education of the Camilo José Cela University, who received him with great expectation.

The SNHU groups the student profiles according to their needs and knowledge. “Why attend a class on something you already know? Why not validate those skills? The university has to be built for each one ”, says Leblanc. The Google program, which they are already using, but will continue to develop for two years, improves the more data it stores and compares.

The Professor Johann Neem is shown in his book Seeking Purpose in an Age of Reform (Looking for the target in an era of reform) as one of the detractors of the system developed by Leblanc, since he believes that this training leaves aside questions of debate and reflection that a university must provide to the student.

“You don’t just learn in the classroom. If you have a military of 26 years Who led a group in Afghanistan and comes back, probably knows a lot about leadership. How do we catch this learning? ”Continues the rector of SHNU. “For that we make a skills map: What do you know? And what can you do with what you know? Because that’s what employers are interested in. In a newsroom, it doesn’t matter if you know the structure of an article if you are unable to write it ”. The SHNU allows a student who passes several micro-credentials – very specific specialization courses – with a preconceived path to achieve a bachelor’s degree if they also take certain basic subjects.

SHNU wants to end traditional exams; uses simulations. “Let them show what they know how to do. We work a lot with employers to find out what competencies and skills they require and we adapt the assessment ”. The university is not on the list of the 650 best colleges (centers that teach, but do not investigate) from the United States of the magazine Forbes – there are a total of 3. 900 – , but Leblanc takes the salaries of its graduates as a reference, above the average. “With the practical engineering course they go on to win 77. 000 dollars [66.000 euros] per year. Sometimes twice as much. ”

Leblanc’s distance learning formula is no longer only aimed at adults who work and take a few hours to study ―Public that is usually the majority in distance education―, but rather those who have just finished high school. This objective would raise broods in Spain; Minister Manuel Castells, ex-professor at the Open University of Catalonia (virtual) and professor for decades in Berkeley (California), hinted at the possibility of exploring this formula for the entire population and the rectors stirred. The one from Granada, Pilar Aranda, stated in an article in this newspaper: “We consider our teaching spaces as places of personal and work relationships in which close humane treatment contributes a lot to training and research. Without emotion, education is more difficult. ”

“ This is the first generation of students who have grown up as digital natives. For them it is much more comfortable to learn on a screen. They do their homework on a mobile phone, not on their laptop ”, defends Rector Leblanc. “In addition, residence on campus is very expensive in the United States and studying at a distance gives flexibility to work for young people without means, as it happens with adults ” . Their enrollment is lower (2. 100 euros per semester compared to the usual 8. 600 in a digital grade) and with their elasticity they reach an audience ―there are 30. 000 African Americans, many reservation Indians and refugees – seeking to recycle.

During the pandemic, the SNHU has grown by 1. . 000 students, the same ones that the universities of Valencia and the Basque Country have after decades of operation. For Leblanc, the perfect model would be “that one day you go to class in the morning and the next you see the lesson from your home at night.” Automotive engineering students, for example, “follow the classes online and go to the labs to use the wind tunnel.” But that option is only in the hands of the minority who reside on or near their campus, of course.

“For students online, we have a hybrid system. For example, there is a mental health program, in which you follow the course remotely, although twice a year you spend time in a residence doing clinical internships, because you need to see patients ”, continues Leblanc. In Spain, where remote healthcare degrees are not conceived, more and more MBAs are offered online that concentrate their students from half the world two or three times at a point on the globe to live group experiences.

Leblanc, PhD in Rhetoric, Composition and Technology from the University of Massachusetts, regrets the bureaucratic restrictions to transform education: “Technology changes every day, music, journalism or commerce, but not health or education because they are two regulated industries with great public funding.”