“The hallways were full of trash, excrement, pee …”

Updated: Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:01 PM

Published on: 11/22/2020 2:59 p.m.

Uncleaned sheets, serums hanging from hangers and completely neglected old people: “There was a lack of materials, especially clothes. There was a man with restraint and marked ribs. It was impressive. complaint from three agents of the health service of Murcia, who add: “They leave us a concentration camp and say ‘fix it'”.

They worked in residences, furnished and private, intervened by the regional government: “It is a source of contagion. The corridors were full of boxes, trash bags, faeces, pee …”. They worked in poor conditions in places with a monthly cost of more than 1500 euros, another factor they denounce: “If our elders pay 1800 or 2000 … Why is this happening? Where is this money ? “

Added to this is the pressure reported by workers for threats of dismissal and coercion: “The coordinator told us to put our cell phones down”. The PSOE of Murcia has already taken the case to the prosecution. “Attack against the dignity and decency of the elderly and of work”, denounced the secretary general of the PSOE in Murcia, Diego Conesa.

All after the Popular Party, Ciudadanos and Vox did not vote in favor of a commission of inquiry in the regional parliament. Regarding these specific complaints, the regional government of Murcia has not provided its version of events.