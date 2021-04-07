The head of the WHO thanks Prime Minister Modi for raising awareness of the fight against the transmission of Covid-19: the head of the World Health Organization once again congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The head of the World Health Organization congratulated PM Modi on World Health Day, retweeting PM Modi’s awareness of koronas.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes, head of the World Health Organization, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on World Health Day, in which he mentioned the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the Kovid-19 epidemic. On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the country’s commitment to supporting research and innovation in the health sector.

The Prime Minister also called on the population to strengthen their immunity and stay in shape. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros tweeted Modi’s post on World Health Day.

Tedros tweeted: “Namaste India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi … As you mentioned, each of us has a role to play in stopping the infection with Kovid-19 and we also need to take care of our health. Congratulations on World Health Day. ”

Has also praised PM Modi in the past

The head of the World Health Organization had previously openly praised India’s generosity on the vaccine. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for equity in corona virus vaccines, saying your commitment to Kovacs and donating Kovid-19 vaccine supplements is helping more than 60 countries. These countries can begin the work of immunizing their health workers and others. Hope other countries will follow you.