the-hearing-of-lugo-reopens-the-case-of-the-humiliating-recordings-of-women-in-the-pilgrimage-of-a-maruxaina

The humiliating recordings of women urinating in an alley in the Galician town of San Cibrao (Lugo) during the A Maruxaina pilgrimage in August 2019 will be investigated. The Provincial Court of Lugo has revoked the file of the case decreed on two occasions by the head of the investigating court number 1 of Viveiro, who alleged that there was no crime because the videos had been made on public roads. The court orders the magistrate to reopen the investigations to find out “who and how” these images were obtained and then uploaded to pornographic websites. He claims that the privacy of the victims was compromised even though they were on the street.

In a car notified this Thursday, the Hearing argues that the Constitutional Court does not limit the concept of privacy “to the domestic sphere or private ”and that“ each person can reserve a space protected from the curiosity of others ”. The corner in which those attending the pilgrimage were recorded is “apparently” a place “away from the sight of outsiders.” “Whoever acted by placing the recording elements was aware that it was a reserved place and that it had already been used in previous years to be able to urinate women without being in view of third parties,” says the court.

The magistrates understand that the judge must carry out procedures, at least those requested by the Public Prosecutor and two of the complainants, “to determine the specific place and the way in which the recording elements were placed.” In principle, adds the judicial resolution, everything indicates that the cameras were located in “insidious” points to prevent them from being discovered.

A “great joy” has spread this Thursday among more than 80 women recorded in A Maruxaina who went to court in search of justice. “The only thing we have asked from the beginning is that the culprit be found so that he does not do it again, because we must remember that this has not happened only in A Maruxaina, on those websites there are videos of other popular festivals and that cannot go unpunished, ”stresses Mary Fraga, spokesperson for the Women for Equality Association of Burela, which assists those affected.