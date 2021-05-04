The heaviest mango in the world: The heaviest mango in the world has just been discovered in Colombia: the most widespread mango in the world found in Colombia, named in the Guinness World Record

In the South American country of Colombia, a couple of farmers set a record by producing 4.25 kg of mangoes. So far, it has not proven to be more common in any country in the world. The Guinness World Record also recognized this effort by this farming couple. Hundreds of mangoes are also found in India. It is such a fruit that not only children, but also the elderly are fond of it.

This record was first recorded on behalf of the Philippines

Mango is cultivated by Germans Orlando Novoa and Reina Maria Marakun, who live in San Martin, Boyca, Colombia. This mango was included in the Guinness World Records book on April 29. Previously, the record for the highest mango weight was registered in the name of the Philippines. A 3.435 kg mango was found there in 2009.

The record would be a symbol of hope against Corona

German farmer Orlando Novoa, after making this record, said that by winning the title his aim is to show the world that Colombia has humble and hardworking people who love the country. These people produce great fruit from the land which has been plowed with love. He said this giant fruit represents a message of hope and happiness for the world in the throes of epidemics.

The girl contacted the team after searching the internet

According to the official Guinness World Record website, the German girl did a lot of research on the internet after seeing this giant mango growing on her farm. After which he experienced the heaviest mango ever. After which he weighed his mango and after confirming that it was the heaviest mango, he contacted the Guinness World Record team.

The family ate this mango after recording

The German told Guinness World Records that the award reflected the effort and dedication of Guatuno’s campaign and love for nature. To celebrate their record, the family cut the whole mango and ate it with the people. The German reported that this mango was very tasty and quite fresh from the inside. The family also created a replica of the mango, which was donated to the local municipal society for preservation, in order to preserve the records.