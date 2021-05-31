The high-end display for gamers who are looking for responsiveness! – Old Sport Republic

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R hardware news: The high-end display for gamers who are looking for responsiveness! Posted on 6/1/2021 at 12:00 AM Sponsored by BenQ_en Gamers know that good gear is essential to achieve optimal levels of performance. It is not enough to have a modern mouse or a high-end graphics card; your system has to be coherent in order to be competitive. In fact, relying on a quality screen is important, and that’s why BenQ created the MOBIUZ EX3415R! Fresh from the BenQ workshops, the MOBIUZ EX3415R is a monitor for the most demanding gamers. Carried by the latest technologies, it presents impressive technical features. The 34-inch panel initially allows you to enjoy a 3440 x 1440 display. Because yes, this screen goes beyond the traditional 16: 9 and offers an ultra-wide 21: 9 ratio, accompanied by a 1900R panel curvature for exceptional immersion. An ideal format for all gamers and especially fans of racing games who, thanks to the special racing mode, get a better overview of their surroundings, the difference once in the game. In this regard, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R guarantees a minimum response time of 1 millisecond and limits the delay as far as possible between the action and what is displayed on the screen. Finally, the 144Hz refresh rate or AMD Freesync Premium technology gives you perfectly smooth rendering for FPS and other games that require impeccable responsiveness. This BenQ signed flagship will take care of your eyes too! Thanks to HDRi, the device has both High Dynamic Range for an image with rich and deep contrasts and Brightness Intelligence + technology. As a result, the MOBIUZ EX3415R adjusts its brightness to the intensity of the content displayed and the ambient lighting in your room. A unique process that avoids eye strain from long gaming sessions! Finally, let’s finish with the sound as this screen includes a 2.1 audio system compatible with True Sound by treVolo technology. You will get amazing sound quality with these powerful speakers! Are you ready to step into a new dimension of gaming? So don’t wait any longer and discover the latest addition to the BenQ range, the MOBIUZ EX3415R! A compendium of technologies awaits you on the brand’s official website or from your dealer. Discover the MOBIUZ EX3415R monitor on the BenQ official website!