the-highest-grossing-film-in-the-world-is-a-chinese-war-propaganda-film-against-the-united-states

Neither the latest installment of James Bond, nor the new adaptation of Dune . The highest grossing movie in the world right now is not one of the recent Hollywood productions created to occupy that privileged position. It is a Chinese film of about three hours long and propagandistic overtones, almost completely unknown outside the borders of this country. The Battle of Lake Changjin makes abundant use of the epic – and some obvious historical truths – to glorify the Chinese soldiers who fought against American troops during the Korean War (1950 – 53) .

Which is also the most expensive film in the history of Chinese cinema, With a budget of 172 million euros, it has raised more than 750 million euros, which makes it the second highest grossing in history in its country. Of them, more than 554 million achieved them in their first 12 days on the big screen, after a fanfare premiere on October 1, of the national holiday of China. Meanwhile, the latest adventures of the spy 007 lead raised around 580 million euros.

The figures confirm a trend that was evident in 2020, when the Asian giant first surpassed the United States as number one in the industry cinematic in terms of annual earnings, with films with a nationalistic tone such as The eight hundred, The sacrifice or My people, My country . Now, The Battle of Lake Changjin is another example of how creating great expectations in the most lucrative market on the planet and spurring national pride in situations such as the current one, of tense rivalry between Beijing and Washington, stratospheric profits can be made, regardless of the international impact that the film in question may have. The box office success has not depended on its exposure abroad: to date, it has not been seen on any screen outside the country.

Set between late November and mid-December 1950, the film tells of grandly victory against all odds of the People’s Liberation Army on the troops sent by Washington in an event that, in the West, is known as the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. The confrontation, which lasted for 17 days in the middle of extremely low temperatures, it was of capital importance in the war on the Korean peninsula; It altered the correlation of forces between both sides, tipping the balance in favor of Beijing, and consequently, it determined the definitive withdrawal of the UN troops, led by the United States, from the northeastern region of Korea.

Although the conflict resulted in a crucial victory for the Chinese side, it was a Pyrrhic victory in a very costly war for the winning side. The official number of deceased, 197. , among them Mao Anying, one of Mao Zedong’s sons, remained for decades under a veil of absolute silence.

A woman passes in front of the poster for the movie ‘The Battle of Changjin’ in the Zhejiang region. LONG WEI (Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Historical truth

The plot obviates the role of the Korean soldiers in that conflict and gives the impression that the war began as an American invasion, without alluding to the fact that it was unleashed by the entry of North Korean troops into the territory of the South. Although it saves on historical veracity, no ingredients have been spared for its success, shot at the request of the Advertising Department of the Communist Party of China and the Film Administration of China and produced, among others, by the Primero de Agosto studio, owned by from army. Acclaimed directors Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam were brought in to take the helm. The cast was made up of some of the nation’s most popular actors, from Wu Jing, star and director of Wolf Warrior 2, to teen idol Jackson Yee, known for his performance in Better Days , Oscar nominee for 2021.

Since its premiere, the feature film, with a marked prosopopoeic style, has beaten 12 national industry records, including the highest grossing film in a single day (52 million euros on its second day on screen). In the first week of its screening, which coincided with the national holiday holidays, it was ranked as the eighth highest grossing film in Chinese history.

“It was recommended to me by a friend . His 95 year old father was a veteran of the war. I could not contain the tears, they are stories that my uncle told me when I was little ”, commented a woman of some 40 years at the exit of a cinema in the center of Beijing. When the projection ended, several groups of spectators stayed in the room reading more information on their mobiles. Others left whispering “ hen xinku” (“how much sacrifice”).

Censorship of the critics

The debate on the historical veracity of the film caused the authorities to resort to the censorship. Noted ex-journalist Luo Changping was arrested for “violating the reputation and honor of national martyrs,” following a comment from him about the film on Weibo, China’s Twitter, reported state television CCTV. “After half a century, few Chinese have pondered whether entering the war was legally justified,” had written Luo, from 40 years and known for uncovering in 2013 an explosive case of corruption in government. The journalist’s account on this social network is suspended.

In addition, according to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post , Luo called “stupid” to the soldiers who died frozen in the battle of 1950 on Lake Changjin, one of the most shocking scenes in the film . According to the police statement, the journalist is accused of violating China’s Penal Code, which provides up to three years in prison for those who defame national martyrs.