“The history of these weapons is the history of pain”

Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:27 PM

Published on: 04.03.2021 12:25

This Thursday a symbolic act took place at the Duque de Ahumada College of the young guards of the Civil Guard: a steamroller proceeded to the final destruction of 1377 complete weapons and 19 fundamental parts seized from ETA and GRAPO.

More specifically, these are weapons that are the subject of an investigation by the various central courts of the National High Court between 1977 and 2005. In September 2016, the Governmental Chamber of this judicial body issued a resolution authorizing the destruction of all these armaments.

Here is the list of weapons that are destroyed:

697 pistols 172 revolvers 274 submachine guns The rest are assault rifles, sniper rifles and smoothbore shotguns. 90% of the weapons destroyed correspond to the terrorist group ETA. In fact, all of them were caught in the dismantling of different commandos, such as Motrico (1978), Donibane (1981), Olloki (1976) or Sugoy (1996). In total, they belonged to 11 commandos formed between 1978 and 2002.

Sánchez chairs the event

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, was given the task of chairing the event, which he described as “great symbolism”. In this sense, the Chief Executive underlines that this destruction of weapons sends a message in favor of democracy: “The echo of gunfire has paralyzed our society and its echo still reaches us with the pain of the victims”, the President this thursday.