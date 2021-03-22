The Holy Week of the closure of the perimeter will generate 88,420 jobs, 56% less than in 2019

The Holy Week of the closure of the perimeter will generate 88,420 jobs, 56% less than in 2019

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has published its recruitment forecasts for the next Easter season. To carry out this analysis, it took into account data from the transport and distribution, hospitality and entertainment sectors, which have traditionally been the engines of the incorporation of professionals during this period.

Randstad predicts that the Easter campaign will generate 88,420 contracts in Spain, 56% less than in 2019, and even 1.6% less than last year’s volume. The reason why the number of contracts is lower this year than in 2019, when Holy Week was held on high alert, is that hiring began several weeks earlier, while expectations did not were not as negative as they are now.

“Mobility restrictions and perimeter closures have ruined the few hopes that were held in Holy Week as a generator of jobs and therefore stimulating economic activity. Expectations in general are worse than last year, but some regions will improve their numbers thanks in large part to the possibilities offered by looser restrictions on the hospitality industry, ”said Valentn Bote, director of Randstad Research.

When the historical series is analyzed, it is detected that hiring during Holy Week tends to behave as a reflection of the economic situation in Spain. In this sense, between 2010 and 2013, the Easter campaign, even recovering from the 2008 crisis, remained at around 100,000 new arrivals, with slight ups and downs.

However, since 2014, there have been six consecutive years of growth, reaching more than 200,000 contracts for the first time in 2019. But the notable drop recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic reflects the scale of the crisis the country is undergoing. economy of our country.

Madrid, Euskadi and Galicia, the only ones that will create more jobs than in 2020

The hiring forecasts show notable differences at the regional level. Randstad reveals that the Community of Madrid (3%), Euskadi (2.7%) and Galicia (0.8%) will be the only autonomous regions that will see the number of hires increase compared to last year .

Andalusia (-0.3%), Castilla-La Mancha (-0.6%), the Balearics (-1%), the Canaries (-1.3%) and the region of Murcia (-1.4 %). It should be noted that the two archipelagos will not record too pronounced drops in rentals thanks to the expected arrival of tourists.

With higher than average decreases, we find the Valencian Community (-1.8%), Navarre (-1.9%), Catalonia (-4.1%), Asturias (-4.7%) and Aragn (-5.2%). new hires, with decreases of more than 6%, will take place in Cantabria (-6.8%), La Rioja (-7.9%), Castille and Len (-8.9%) and Extremadura (-9, 2%).

At the provincial level, Cdiz (9.4%), Guadalajara (8.4%), Vizcaya (6.5%), Toledo (6.4%) and Valencia (5%) will be those who will record the strongest growth in hires at Easter compared to last year. On the other hand, the most pronounced decreases will take place in Castelln (-16.1%), Vila (-15.2%), Teruel (-14.3%), Cceres (-13.5%) and Zamora (- 13.4%).

In trminos absolutos, it informs from Randstad pone de manifiesto that Andaluca (18.950), Catalunya (11.920) and the Comunidad de Madrid (10.480) its regiones donde to be incorporated in profesionales, there is accumulated cerca del 47% of the total of contractaciones de Holy Week.

Availability, rapid adaptation and management of technology

The plight of our country’s economy is logically reflected in the talent employers will be asking for at Easter. Curfews and restrictions can change within days, forcing businesses to need professionals with little time. Therefore, profiles with high availability and rapid adaptation to the position are sought, preferably with previous experience in the sector in which they operate.

In addition, it is common for companies to require profiles mastering certain technological tools. Not only because many professions require the mastery of platforms or applications specific to their sector, but also because, in the current situation, remote working tools are very widespread.

In short, professionals, whatever their situation, are recommended not to lose sight of the skills and abilities most in demand in the labor market and to continue their training to improve their employability.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital