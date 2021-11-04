the-hominids-were-suddenly-left-without-a-tail-and-not-due-to-a-progressive-loss

Hominids are one of the few families of mammals that lack a tail. Within this group, made up of orangutans, gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos and humans, the only vestige of this appendix is ​​a small bone located at the end of the spine: the coccyx. Until now, scientists believed that this loss had been caused by changes in the body experienced by humans, but a new study, not yet reviewed by other experts, suggests that this extension disappeared suddenly 25 millions of years due to a genetic mutation. This variation also exposed humans to some diseases that we continue to suffer from today, such as spina bifida, a malformation in the spine that can be fatal in the worst cases.

To study the reasons for this loss, researcher Bo Xia, from the Langone Health Center of New York University, compared with his colleagues 31 genes present in hominin and monkey DNA and known to be involved in tail development. Thus, any mutation present only in the genes of the former should be responsible for this disappearance.

The analysis, prepublished in the journal bioRXiv , detected a mutation in the TBXT gene, responsible for forming the protein that develops the tail. Two transposons acted on this gene, parasites that randomly copy and paste parts of DNA and are present in the genome of all species. Normally, the activity of one of these parasites would have little effect. In fact, one of the two transposons involved in the disappearance of the tail is present in both hominids and monkeys. But the action of the second, together with that of the first, formed a loop that prevented certain proteins from being processed and made the tail disappear. This second parasite is exclusive to large primates.

Of the 63 mice that were raised with a mutation in the TBXT gene, 21 grew without a tail, with a very short or with a crooked tail or folded

To test their theory, the researchers carried out an experiment with mice. Of the 63 individuals who were raised with this mutation, 21 grew without a tail , with a very short or with a twisted or bent tail. “This study provides a very interesting result by pointing out the key genetic changes that could lead to tail loss in hominids, ”explains Xia himself.

But some of these mice didn’t just lose this appendix. They also developed spinal malformations, similar to what is known in humans as spina bifida. This disease is due to a malformation of the spine and / or spinal cord during the development of the fetus. In mild cases, it can go unnoticed for years, but in severe cases, it can lead to organ dysfunction, paralysis, and even death. Researchers suspect that the relatively high rate of patients suffering from this disease may be related to this genetic inheritance. Xia is confident that her work will help explain neural tube birth defects as an evolutionary counterpart to tail loss, although she assumes further research will be necessary. Currently, between one and two babies out of every 1. 000 suffer from this ailment.

Some fossil records obtained so far already indicated that the human tails disappeared suddenly, although the low number of samples made it difficult to clearly support this theory. “Geologically speaking, we have too few fossils to say with certainty that the tails suddenly disappeared, rather than shrinking in size over time,” explains Jackson Spradley, a paleontologist at the University of North Carolina, who has devoted much of the of his career to study human and monkey evolution, but he has not participated in this research. Spradley sees the discovery as clashing with conventional thinking about evolution. “Gradual change is the way we normally present the evolutionary process and discoveries like this suggest that this slow rate did not always occur,” he says.

Gradual change is the way we normally present the evolutionary process and discoveries like this suggest that this slow pace did not always occur ” Jackson Spradley, paleontologist at the University of North Carolina.

Xia believes that the study can be key to verify the genetic evolution of the tail and locomotion styles in hominids, in addition to helping to understand the causes of a congenital human defect, such as spina bifida. “This finding also provides a novel framework for understanding how transposons might affect human evolution. About half of human genomes are these “jumping genes”, which clearly shaped the evolution of our ancestors. It is possible that we will find a new way of deciphering this very complicated process ”, concludes the expert.

What still remains unknown is the reason why this mutation became the dominant one . “Most hypotheses about the loss of the tail focus on the increase in body size of our ancestors compared to monkeys and the differences in locomotion that accompanied that larger body,” explains Spradley. A larger and less agile body would force a change in the way our ancestors climbed trees, making the extra balance offered by the tail less important and the tail taking a secondary role. Even so, the researcher considers that it will be necessary to do more work to be able to answer this question.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook twitter e Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .