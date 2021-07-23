The IFEMA Thinkids campus, a key project for corporate social responsibility

The latest edition of IFEMA Thinkids Campus, the innovative project launched by IFEMA MADRID in collaboration with Thinkids, to promote entrepreneurship among children and young people aged 8 to 16, had the collaboration and involvement of large companies of the national and international fabric. international.

An endorsement that highlights the support of these companies for the education of future generations, sowing concern among the youngest so that they learn to implement their ideas, as well as a great opportunity for these companies engaged in society and innovative training through its stock exchange systems.

In this sense, Lucrecia Garca Pealver, Director of Human Resources at Inetum, comments that “this initiative is, without a doubt, a unique opportunity to stimulate children’s curiosity and bring them closer to new knowledge in a learning that entertains and helps. Inetum we are convinced of the importance of fostering talent, we put it into practice on a daily basis, and supporting this type of project is part of our commitment for the future ”.

For his part, Borja Lpez-Niclos, CEO of We are Family, affirms “as specialists in youth and families, our collaboration with the IFEMA Thinkids Campus ranges from strategy and creativity to activate the call, to visual workshops Thinking for the development of communication. skills in boys and girls ”. “We are very happy that IFEMA MADRID has chosen us to help them connect with young people and their families, and we hope that this is the start of a long collaboration and will extend to more initiatives to strengthen its positioning and offering of services aimed at the target: youth and the family, as a medium and long-term strategic axis, ”adds Lpez-Niclos.

Luis Reyes Plasencia, Director of Social Impact and Youth at the Project Management Institute, comments that “the IFEMA Thinkids Campus is one of the initiatives that the Madrid region of the Project Management Institute, in particular its Foundation for Education , seeks to support and accompany in the promotion of the innovative and entrepreneurial DNA of the youngest, future agents of change. In addition, it offers a unique opportunity to volunteer as a mentor among our partners. “

The next edition of the IFEMA Thinkids Campus will be held at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition center in July 2022, just at the start of the school holidays. Without a doubt, the best plan to start the summer, in which boys and girls have fun learning. Find out more about the Campus on its website.

