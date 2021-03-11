“The implementation of an equality plan should not be seen as an expense, but as an action that creates commercial value”

Interview. Mirian Izquierdo, President of the Woman Forward Foundation: “The implementation of an equality plan should not be seen as an expense, but as an action that creates commercial value”

In line with Women’s Week, companies and leaders find a great opportunity to highlight the progress made, but also to make visible all that remains to be done. This week, on Coffe Break, the RRHHDigital television show, we had the pleasure of having in our column “A coffee with …”, with Mirian Izquierdo, president of the Woman Forward Foundation.

With her, we had the opportunity to discuss the current situation of female employment, how the pandemic has affected female unemployment or how to tackle the digital divide and the glass ceiling in today’s society. hui, among others.

Setback of material on gender equality

According to Mirian Izquierdo, at the moment “we are suffering a setback when it comes to gender equality, especially in the workplace”. And, the economic crisis caused by the pandemic has triggered the gender gap at work. In Spain, according to the APE for the fourth quarter of 2020, female unemployment increased by almost three points (from 15.7% to 18.4%); being, therefore, the country where female unemployment has increased the most. “Today we have much more female unemployment than male unemployment, in fact, out of more than four million unemployed in Spain, more than 50% is female unemployment,” says Mirian.

“We are on a path in which we are improving in terms of equality, but we have regressed, and not just because of the pandemic. While it is true that the pay gap or female unemployment is worsening as a result of the pandemic, but this delay also is given at the legislative level. ”Mirian points out that certain government proposals such as reconciliation plans, the projects of trafficking, that is to say the sexual use of women, or the project “yes it is yes” did not succeed, and even the latter reached problems marked in the constitutional framework “by violating the presumption of innocence. As he mentioned, ‘at the legislative level, there is still a lot to be done’.

Another of the issues touched upon throughout the coffee break interview was the challenges society faced in moving forward on this path to equality. In this context, the President of the Woman Forward Foundation emphasizes awareness as a key tool. “We must continue to raise awareness. Diversity creates value and it is extremely important now to promote diversity. For example, there are companies that see the implementation of an equality plan as an obligation, they see it as an expense, and you have to sell it in a positive way, as an action that creates business value, ”says Mirian.

