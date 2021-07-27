The implementation of emotional health tools in companies could help fight against the stress that the Covid has caused to employees

The implementation of emotional health tools in companies could help fight against the stress that the Covid has caused to employees

The previous week, media reported how the health of society had deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data compiled by CCOO and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), in a survey of 21,500 employees, 60% of employees are at risk for mental health. A figure which triples those obtained five years ago and which draws up a worrying social and working-class panorama.

According to those interviewed, stress is caused by intrusive thoughts that revolve around the job. Overwork, overwork, demands or the inability to disconnect after the working day is over also causes stress. Therefore, although the root of the problem has been the pandemic, the underlying problem is based on the emotional management of those affected and their relationship to work.

If stress persists for a long time, it can contribute to serious health problems. Mental disorders, such as depression or anxiety, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, among others. Attention, support and support for company employees are essential, both at the preventive level and when stress begins to be felt.

Tools that allow employees to implement healthy habits in their daily lives through exercises, practices and advice to take care of their emotional health. Mechanisms always within the reach of the worker to balance emotions, gain confidence and prepare for times when stress predominates and thus reduce the impact it implies. And, to be effective, it must be accompanied by a good nutritional plan and frequent physical exercise.

We must instill in companies the importance of health and prevent employees from being unhappy, lacking in energy and / or with emotional problems, in order to promote a good working environment, in addition to being stress, second cause of work stoppage in the European Union. A problem experienced by the affected person, their teammates and the company itself.

